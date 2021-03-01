Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Really Listen To Your Heart

Sometimes when we are trying our best to move past our troubles, something comes along to block us. What is it trying to tell you about where you are and what you are attempting to do? Perhaps there is a missing piece that will help you solve the puzzle. We all get stuck in our […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Sometimes when we are trying our best to move past our troubles, something comes along to block us. What is it trying to tell you about where you are and what you are attempting to do? Perhaps there is a missing piece that will help you solve the puzzle.

We all get stuck in our thoughts and actions from time to time. The key is not to let it continue any longer than necessary. The sooner you can free your thoughts, the better you will feel.

One of the best ways to understand what may be blocking you is to learn to listen to your heart. I know it may sound a little corny, but most of the time, we are so caught up in what’s going on in our heads that we forget about our emotional selves. And that can cause us to be stopped in our tracks without even knowing it. If your heart isn’t in it, not much is going to happen.

If this is something that you are new at, a great way to start is by simply placing your hand on your heart. No, it is not sending you a message in Morse code. But placing your hand on your heart allows you to be more in touch with that wonderful organ that helps you feel your best and is strong enough to overcome even the worst situations you have ever found yourself in. By feeling your heart, you sync your brain with the rhythm of its beat, and you will be able to better understand the messages that the core of your being is sending to your brain.

Sometimes it takes a little while to really get what is going on for you, because often your brain is sending information to your heart based on your proclivities. The habit of your behaviors may be so ingrained in you that it is hard to tell yourself that you are not feeling what you think you are feeling. Correctly hearing the truth from your heart can help you vanquish your issues and allow you to enjoy life in ways you never could have imagined.

This is one of those times where writing down your thoughts and feelings can help. Do they match? If not, which do you wish to follow? By choosing to follow your heart, you are gaining the strength that comes from all the love you’ve ever had. Once you feel it, that love can overcome your problems.

Understand that if you approach someone with an open heart, he or she will feel it and will most likely return a similar energy to you. That’s how relationships are born, one open heart reaching out and touching another. It’s what we all want, and it is available to you by just being willing to listen to your heart.

    Barton Goldsmith, Licensed Psychotherapist/Author at Tribune Media

    Dr. Barton Goldsmith been a nationally syndicated columnist for over twenty years. His columns been published in over 500 newspapers world-wide and he has written over 3,000 articles. He has been a working psychotherapist for over 30 years specializing in assisting First Responders and victims of trauma.

     

    Since 2002, his weekly newspaper column,which is syndicated by Tribune News Service, and has been featured in hundreds of publications including The Chicago Tribune, The Santa Barbara News-Press, The San Francisco Chronicle,and many others. He is also a top blogger for Psychology Todayand his Emotional Fitnessblog has had over 20 Million views.

     

    He has also authored several books including; Emotional Fitness for Couples – 10 Minutes a Day to a Better Relationshipwhich was published by New Harbinger on Valentine’s Day 2006, and the sequel, Emotional Fitness for Intimacy - Sweeten and Deepen Your Love in Just 10 Minutes a Dayreleased by New Harbinger in April '09.I also published Emotional Fitness at Work6 Strategic Steps to Success Using the Power of Emotion, the third in the Emotional Fitness book series, that book was released in September ’09 by Career Press, who also published 100 Ways to Boost Your Self-Confidence – Believe in Yourself and Others Will Tooin May of 2010. The Happy Couple, another New Harbinger publication was released on December 1st, 2013. His latest book, “100 Ways to Overcome Shyness”was recently published by Career Press.

     

    Dr. “G” continues to do media interviews and podcasts all over the world.

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Live from the Heart
    Community//

    How to Live from the Heart, Not the Mind

    by Terri Kozlowski
    Community//

    If You Want To Heal Your Life, You Have To Go Into Your Heart

    by Tony Fahkry
    Recipe to Be Your Best Ever You
    Community//

    A Recipe for Being Your Best You

    by Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.