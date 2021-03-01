How To Really Listen To Your Heart

Sometimes when we are trying our best to move past our troubles, something comes along to block us. What is it trying to tell you about where you are and what you are attempting to do? Perhaps there is a missing piece that will help you solve the puzzle.

We all get stuck in our thoughts and actions from time to time. The key is not to let it continue any longer than necessary. The sooner you can free your thoughts, the better you will feel.

One of the best ways to understand what may be blocking you is to learn to listen to your heart. I know it may sound a little corny, but most of the time, we are so caught up in what’s going on in our heads that we forget about our emotional selves. And that can cause us to be stopped in our tracks without even knowing it. If your heart isn’t in it, not much is going to happen.

If this is something that you are new at, a great way to start is by simply placing your hand on your heart. No, it is not sending you a message in Morse code. But placing your hand on your heart allows you to be more in touch with that wonderful organ that helps you feel your best and is strong enough to overcome even the worst situations you have ever found yourself in. By feeling your heart, you sync your brain with the rhythm of its beat, and you will be able to better understand the messages that the core of your being is sending to your brain.

Sometimes it takes a little while to really get what is going on for you, because often your brain is sending information to your heart based on your proclivities. The habit of your behaviors may be so ingrained in you that it is hard to tell yourself that you are not feeling what you think you are feeling. Correctly hearing the truth from your heart can help you vanquish your issues and allow you to enjoy life in ways you never could have imagined.

This is one of those times where writing down your thoughts and feelings can help. Do they match? If not, which do you wish to follow? By choosing to follow your heart, you are gaining the strength that comes from all the love you’ve ever had. Once you feel it, that love can overcome your problems.

Understand that if you approach someone with an open heart, he or she will feel it and will most likely return a similar energy to you. That’s how relationships are born, one open heart reaching out and touching another. It’s what we all want, and it is available to you by just being willing to listen to your heart.