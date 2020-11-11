How To Realistically Practice Self Care During Quarantine (4 Tips)

While the world goes through the confusing, chaotic time of the coronavirus pandemic, what are you doing to take care of yourself?

When a lot’s going on, it’s easy to forget about self care. Although it might sound like the latest buzzword, self care is important to make sure you’re emotionally, mentally, and physically healthy.

Going through quarantine and being forced to stay at home is the last thing that most people want. It’s crucial to follow proper health guidelines to ensure you keep yourself and those around you safe. It’s also vital to prioritize self care and look after your needs while you maintain social distancing.

Here are four tips to realistically practice self care during quarantine.

Stick to a Routine

For most people, adjusting to remote work and other drastic changes affected their routines. If you find it challenging to stick to a consistent routine during this time, you aren’t the only one.

Although it’s difficult, creating a routine and sticking to it brings you great benefits. For one, it puts your day in order and makes it feel more like a normal, working day. It also inspires productivity so you can accomplish more in less time.

When you have a routine, it’s easier to stay on task and even get ahead of your to-do list. This is a form of self care because you’re doing your future self a favor and setting yourself up for success.

Move Your Body

When you’re stuck at home, it’s easy to plop on the couch and binge-watch television for hours on end. But if you want to feel good, you need to encourage productivity by exercising your muscles and moving your body.

It’s no secret that physical activity comes with endless health benefits. Some of those benefits include:

Weight control

Lower risk of heart disease and cancer

Improve mental and emotional health

Strengthen bones and muscles

Better sleeping patterns

Reduce risk of depression and anxiety

During quarantine, make sure you prioritize your health. Physical activity releases endorphins that make you feel motivated, happy, and optimistic. Even 15 minutes of exercise a day is enough to get your blood flowing and reap the benefits.

Go Outside

Just because you can’t be around large groups of people doesn’t mean you can’t go outside. It’s important to get outdoors, breathe fresh air, and appreciate nature when you normally wouldn’t get the chance.

Everyone is spending more time at home which means you need to prioritize going outside. Avoid staying cooped up in the house all day and make it part of your daily routine to get out. A walk around the neighborhood or a bike ride are great ways to boost your creativity and enjoy the outdoors.

Cut Yourself Some Slack

Sometimes, the best way to practice self care is to give yourself a break. It’s okay to admit that life is tough and you’re facing unknown challenges. If you’re constantly hard on yourself, it’ll be difficult to feel better and deal with the current situation properly.

So, do yourself a favor and cut yourself some slack. We’re all human experiencing a crazy time in the world right now, so be gentle with yourself. Extend kindness first to yourself so you can lend it to others.

When you catch yourself being hard on yourself, stop the critical thoughts in their tracks and focus on something else. The more you practice, the easier it becomes.

Your Turn

Going long periods without performing self care is detrimental to your health and wellbeing. To thrive during times of difficulty, you need to take the necessary steps to look after yourself and feel good. How will you practice self care during quarantine?