How To Rapidly Produce Real RESULTS So You Can Stop Being "Secretly Good"…

My first ever official basketball game, I scored five points: a three pointer from the corner, and two free throws to seal the win for my team in the last minute.  The most I scored in a game the remainder of that season was seven points. That season helped me build belief in myself as […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres.
How To Raise Your Price Effectively So You Can Stop Being Undervalued... Dre Baldwin DreAllDay.com

My first ever official basketball game, I scored five points: a three pointer from the corner, and two free throws to seal the win for my team in the last minute. 

The most I scored in a game the remainder of that season was seven points. That season helped me build belief in myself as a basketball player. 

When I got cut from the school varsity team each of my first three years of school, I was still playing a lot of pickup at the neighborhood park. My self-belief was growing despite my tryout failures. 

I believed in myself when I walked on in college, when I got recruited to a different school my sophomore year, and when I was out of the basketball program as a senior. 

My belief was not shaken by the post-grad year I spent working 9-to-5 jobs and living back at home. 

I started playing at 14 and steadily built my belief year by year up until age 23 — it was then that I went to an exposure event for pro-hopeful players. It was there that I finally proved it, in front of some people who mattered. 

Then I got paid for playing basketball. 

Did the belief play a role? Of course: all my practicing and working on my game elevated my confidence, and confidence translates into performance. Without believing in myself, I could not have performed

BUT, until I’d proven it, that belief was worth $0 to my basketball career. Maybe it would’ve helped in other areas of life, sure. But, until I had proof, all I had was belief. 

You can’t buy 8 quarts of Rita’s Water Ice, which I did yesterday, with belief. 

***

If you’re an athlete, entertainer, speaker, or any other performance-based professional, remember that you’re in show business: your business is based on the show you give. 

Do you need to believe in yourself and practice? You’d better. But nobody pays you for believing in yourself or even for practicing. 

Focus on proving it. Nobody can deny proof

If you’re ready to prove it in your life, claim your free copy of The Mirror Of Motivation so you can start showing your game when it matters — which means you’ll be calling your own shots in no time. 

Claim your book here (just cover shipping): http://MirrorOfMotivation.com 

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic — 

#1054: How To Get Paid What You’re Worth

#1053: The Show & Prove Business Of Life

#981: How To Act Decisively When The Time Is Right

#980: How To Stop Thinking About Failure

#550: If You Can’t Prove Your Game, You Have No Game

#549: The Real Ones Create Their Own Opportunities

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup 

Get Started With Your Free Trial Here
WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

Share your comments below.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

