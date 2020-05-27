Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Rapidly Build Personal Value and Have Security So You Can Never Be Replaced…

By
If you quit your job today, how many people could step in and do what you were doing? 

If you’d never written your book, how many other authors could have written it? 

What, if anything, do you do that no one else can do? How tangibly clear is this anyone other than you? Can you prove it? 

Fungibile: able to replace or be replaced by another identical item; mutually interchangeable.

There’s an inverse relationship between the number of people who could replace you and your value in the world. 

The more fungible — replaceable — you are, the lower your value. The opposite is also true: the people, places and things that don’t have substitutes can name their own prices. 

I think about this every time I go into a retail business and a minimum-wage employee gives me an attitude because I made the mistake of forcing them to do their job. 

I could learn their job, and do it better than them, with about 20 minutes of training. 

They couldn’t write my books. 

The fewer the number of people who can do what you do, and the harder it would be for them to learn even if they wanted to, the more you are worth. 

You don’t have to strive for non-fungibility in everything you do. I’m an easily-replaceable editor, cook, house cleaner and singer. 

But, do make yourself irreplaceable somewhere. It’s not just about money, though that surely matters: your irreplaceability is your security in life. It’s the aspect of your being that you can always rely on to produce value. 

I wrote The Seller’s Mindset to help you take that irreplaceable value and communicate it to the world so you can produce returns — which means you can always get what you want. 

Get The Seller’s Mindset here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/Sell

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic — 

#934: Stop Measuring Your Value By What Other People Say

#872: How To Accelerate Your Progress

#871: How To Stop Selling Yourself Short

#870: Characteristics Of “Level 10” People

#469: No Deadlines Allowed On Reaching Your Purpose

#434: Determining Your “Retail Value” in Life & Business

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup 

Get Started With Your Free Trial Here
Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

- MARCUS AURELIUS

