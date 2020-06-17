Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Quickly Know Your Entire Game In Detail So You Can Be The Leader…

During a timeout in an NBA game, LeBron James exhorted a teammate to never leave a certain opposing player open from the 3-point line.  LeBron’s teammate had read the scouting report on the opponent before the game — he knew he’d done the right thing by leaving that player open. He replied to LeBron that […]

By
Dre Baldwin

During a timeout in an NBA game, LeBron James exhorted a teammate to never leave a certain opposing player open from the 3-point line. 

LeBron’s teammate had read the scouting report on the opponent before the game — he knew he’d done the right thing by leaving that player open. He replied to LeBron that the player in question should be left open: he’s only a 29% 3-point shooter (FYI, 29% is not good). 

That’s true, LeBron agreed. But, he retorted, the guy shoots 44% from the right corner (FYI: 44% is Stephen Curry territory). So we can’t let him shoot from there — the one spot where he IS good. 

***

Most people can explain what they do fairly easily (whether this explanation is compelling or not is a different story). Most are pretty good, also, at explaining how they do it, the process of their work. 

How you become an expert isn’t simply by mastering the what and the how — with a solid enough system and ample resources, anyone can get these down pretty well. 

The experts can decipher WHY things are happening. They see details that others don’t see, the anomalies hidden within the “facts,” and make logic out of mysteries. 

None of this occurs by chance. 

Experts make a science of their work by studying — themselves, their colleagues, their clients, and the problems they solve — and knowing as much as they can possibly know about their games. 

Nothing is left to chance.  

How do you even get started at this? First, you have to make a decision: where are you planting your flag? 

Where are you willing to stay and invest long enough that you can go deep enough to know the stats behind the stats like LeBron did? 

What’s worth it for you? 

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

