Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Pull Yourself Out Of A Deep Depression

The 7 Doses Of Magical Medicine That Can Lift Your Spirit

By

There are days I have been on and off depressed…the kind of depressed where you don’t shower for two days and lie in bed binge watching soap operas while bawling into your pillow.

I’ve suffered from depression since I was a child after losing my dad. I’ve been able to control it quite well but every now and then it sucker punches me to the point of paralysis.

Here are some simple and often forgotten tips I personally use to overcome the overwhelming feelings of depression.

It’s all about finding a new perspective…

1. Take a shower.

You know the saying about feeling like a new (wo)man after taking a shower? There’s something psychologically healing about cleansing off. Why not let that negative energy swirl down the drain instead of in your spirit?

2. Get outside.

Run an errand, drive around in your car, go through a drive-thru, wander the grocery store aisles, drive in circles….seriously, just get out. I notice when I leave the house and see people, suddenly I feel invigorated. It’s interesting because oftentimes too much energy can drain me – yet when I’m depressed that’s exactly what I need.

3. Move.

It doesn’t have to be a marathon, just go for a brisk walk, preferably somewhere in nature like the beach, by a lake, or on a trail. But right outside your front door will do. Make it at least 20 minutes. I take 1.5 hour beachside walks and they always change my perspective.

4. Laugh.

Call your funniest friend, watch re-runs of your fav sitcom, or rent a comedy. I know laughing is the last thing you want to do when you’re down or have been crying but sometimes it just takes one laugh-out loud funny moment to change your frame of mind.

5. Snuggle your pets.

And if you don’t have any, consider getting one. The pure, innocent spirit of an animal is the best medicine. Mine have been life-saving.

6. Listen to music.

This is the time to get your upbeat, power songs out – the ones you’d use to motivate you at the gym. Music can really transform your mood. 

7. Think about the most difficult day of your life.

Yes, really. In that moment… Maybe you lost trust in yourself. Maybe you didn’t feel strong. Maybe you forgot who you were. And maybe you still carry some of that with you to this day. Go back to that moment now.  See it, hear it, visualize it.  Is the fear, sadness, overwhelm, discouragement and despair palpable? Now, remember how strong you were when you faced this significant adversity. Because you’re still here and standing. Every time you want to give up, go back to that moment and remember you not only survived, you thrived.

Tarla Makaeff, Founder/CEO at TarlaMakaeff.com

Tarla Makaeff is the Founder of TarlaMakaeff.com, a branding platform that celebrates the boss and the babe in all women. Tarla is a multiple six figure freelance copywriter turned online entrepreneur and social strategist. As a copywriter she worked with major brands like CBS, DreamWorks SKG, New Line Cinema, and Universal Studios. Now, she helps women start and grow their dream business online through her free guides, her book The Essential Guide To Your First Month Of Online Marketing and her private coaching. Get bi-weekly online business tips via her Web site.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.