Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Protect Your Mental Wellness and Stay Warm and Cozy this Winter

Now that winter is here in full swing and it gets dark at 4pm every night, it’s easy to feel sad or depressed and not want to do anything. But to help brighten winter’s coldest days, here are a few items that will carry you through to the spring. Boston-based psychotherapist Angela Ficken created the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Now that winter is here in full swing and it gets dark at 4pm every night, it’s easy to feel sad or depressed and not want to do anything. But to help brighten winter’s coldest days, here are a few items that will carry you through to the spring.

Boston-based psychotherapist Angela Ficken created the fun and easy-to-use Holiday COVID Coping Kit: Gain Control of Your Emotions and Manage Stress this Holiday Season ($9.99). This kit contains a few simple exercises you can do when you’re feeling stressed out and need a little relief.

Drs. Marty and Wendy Jordonov designed the Huggaroo Neck Wrap Microwavable Heat Pad ($35.99) which helps alleviate headaches and muscle tension. It’s also a perfect accessory to warm up on those frigid winter evenings.

Following a sugar-free diet doesn’t have to be tasteless. Health Coach and entrepreneur, Omar Cumberbatch shares his favorite family-friendly recipes in his newest cookbook, The Art of Sugar-Free Cooking: Recipes for Healthy Living ($19.99). With more than 70 recipes, there are dishes for every taste and diet.

    Heather Heinzinger, Editor and Entrepreneur

    I am an editor and business owner who lives in New York, New York.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Pexels.com
    Community//

    14 Self-Care Habits You Can Use This Winter Season

    by Scott Gerber
    JillWellington
    Community//

    How to Relax and De-Stress After the Holidays

    by Heather Nardi
    With love of photography/ Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    11 Winter Self-Care Strategies to Get You Through the Colder Months

    by SheKnows

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.