How to protect children’s mental well-being during the Covid-19 pandemic

it’s normal for children to feel worried and anxious at the moment as we are all cocooned in our homes because of the Covid-19 pandemic. With no sight of life going to go back to ‘normal’, the effect that this may have on children is often overlooked.

Children have an extremely impressionable mind and thus end up being easy victims of all the ongoing toxicity around them. This can have an adverse effect on their mental health and push them to take actions which can be detrimental for their life and future.

Thus, for parents and teachers, here are a few ways through which you can promote positive psychology and mental well- being of your child/ student during this lockdown and the days following it.

Here are 5 things parents and guardians can do to protect the mental health of children during Covid-19:

1. Talk to them

As mentioned above, children have young and porous minds. Hence, they absorb the vibes of their surroundings very quickly and get influenced by them. Considering right now, we are all living amongst a very paranoid and stressful environment, this is sure to mirror on the child as well.

Parents should observe their children closely. They should notice any signs of change of behaviour or attitude and address them immediately.

Sometimes, children fail to express what they are feeling verbally and may show it through their behaviour.

Hence parents and caregivers should take immediate cognizance of these signs and find out the reasons behind it. If such problems can be solved by talking or doubt solving, parents should immediately talk to the child through it and help them clear their mind.

3. Limit social media interaction

Social media has undeniably changed the world, putting people together across the globe. It showcases the near-perfect life of people and ignores the harsh reality behind it.

Bundled with the current news about pandemic, bloodshed, and mental health, the effects of these on children are much more damaging. Thus, parents should strictly monitor a child’s social media activity and ensure they are not exposed to information other than what is age-appropriate for them.