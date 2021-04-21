Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Prioritize Your Well-Being When Building a Startup

Because if you don't, someone else will prioritize his well-being at your expense.

So you are a startup founder. Courageous, energetic, ready to dive all in in building your new venture. Bravo!

No, really, bravo! However, don’t forget to prioritize your well-being. Because this “all in” stage is not going to last long. Usually, it gets you to the seed round and then straight to the burnout dip.

Here’s a super-short well-being prioritization roadmap:

Step 1. Sleep.

No one else can sleep for you. This is something you can’t delegate or replace. So sleep, because your life depends on it.

Step 2. Eat & drink healthy.

Drink water with lemon. Believe me, it beats any energy drink. Drink tea and ditch that cup of coffee. As for food – keep in mind this rule – if you are not ready to give this food to your kids, don’t eat it.

Step 3. Establish clear morning & evening routines.

It really helps when you wake up & go to bed at the same time. Don’t stress your circadian rhythm – benefit from it instead.

Step 4. Ditch you phone.

No, not forever, but for your power hours. These include your first two morning hours and one hour before you go to bed.

Step 5. Meditate.

Even if it’s 5 min a day – do it.

Step 6. Exercise.

Pushing yourself physically also rewires your mental limitations. Even if it’s playing table tennis with your teammates – do it.

Step 7. Journal.

This is the best way to untangle your thoughts.

Step 8. Upgrade your skills non-stop.

This is your most reliable competitive advantage. Inspiration is for amateurs, deliberate practice is for leaders.

Step 9. Be vulnerable.

When you are down or hurt, or disappointed, or lost – tell the truth and ask for help.

Step 10. Choose yourself.

There can be many projects & challenges, but there’s always only one you. So, above all – choose yourself. Start today.

Alla Adam, Smart Human | Lean Life, Career, & Startup Coach at biohack.yourself

Alla Adam is an investor, and a certified professional coach with an MBA, MS & BS in international economic relations and marketing. Alla also holds two executive education certifications from Yale University and Harvard Law School, both in strategic negotiations. She is an affiliate member at The Institute of Coaching, McLean/Harvard Medical School, and HeartMath Institute.

Alla is proudly future-proofing humans across the globe since 2003.

Alla's Client list includes smart humans from such companies & institutions as Amazon, Google, Kraft Heinz, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Danone, PepsiCo, Nestle, JTI, Ernst & Young, BlaBlaCar, Forbes, London Business School, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, etc.

She is an author of the Million Dollar Coach Playbook, an advocate for womxn & LGBTQ rights, and a promoter of a healthy lifestyle.

