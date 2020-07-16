How to Prioritize Self-Care as a Parent

They say parenting is the toughest job in the world — and while the rewards cannot compare to any other career, it’s important for parents to carve out some time for self-care. Without a boss telling you to take some paid vacation, or a budget to do so, it may be hard to convince yourself to indulge every once in a while, but it is oh-so-essential!

In this post, we’re sharing some time and budget-friendly self-care tips to help parents recharge, refresh, and reset before resuming their title as #1 mom or dad of the year!

1. Take a break from household chores

Yes, we said it — take a break! Lots of things on your to-do list feel like they’re the top priority at the time, but sometimes you just need to kick back and take five before you totally stress yourself out. If you’re able to, consider hiring cleaning help every so often to free up some time in your schedule, and get that deep-clean that your home needs from time to time.

If your kids are older, it’s never a bad idea to teach them a little something about housework! Besides preparing them for the outside world, teaching your young ones these important lessons can also become a bonding experience, a chance to teach money-management (allowance), and most importantly, give you a chance to get to the other hundreds of tasks on your schedule.

If cooking and grocery shopping are your biggest parental pain points, then you might take advantage of some of the modern conveniences the digital age has to offer. These delivery services are incredible time-savers, but they also ensure that your family is able to eat fresh and healthy foods for affordable rates!

For grocery delivery, check out:

Instacart

Shipt

Amazon Fresh

FreshDirect

Google Shopping

For prepped meal kits, explore:

Blue Apron

Purple Carrot

Dinnerly

HelloFresh

Home Chef

2. Find your zen

Every great parent needs some space to find their zen, whether it’s lighting scented candles and drawing a bath, reading in bed, practicing yoga, or enjoying your monthly wine subscription on the front porch, identifying a time and place where you can chill out ultimately helps you become a better parent. By giving yourself time to recharge, you’ll be more energized and ready to embody the super mom or spectacular dad that you are!

Here are some additional self-care suggestions to help you find your zen zone:

Face mask/nightly skincare routine

Morning cup of tea or coffee

Journaling at night

Massage or nail treatment

Hiking, spending time in nature

Being creative

3. Focus on your health

Just like maintaining mental clarity is essential to good parenthood, so is preserving your physical health. After all, you don’t ever want to be too tired or in too much pain to go out and about with the kids. In addition to keeping up with a healthy diet and exercise regimen, consider these natural solutions:

Try CBD gummies for pain — they’re natural and don’t have cognitive effects.

Take your vitamins — Vitamins C, B6, and E are essential for maintaining the immune system!

Get enough sleep — adequate sleep is important for energy, focus, and immune health.

4. Take time to focus on your relationships

Your kids are some of the most important beings in your life, but to raise them in a loving and authentic environment, it’s important that parents take time to focus on their relationships, too. This includes building strong relationships with your partner as well as close family and friends!

Here are some tips to help you prioritize these essential relationships while still being a great parent:

Keep a consistent date night schedule

Catch up with friends, family, and your partner with regular phone calls or video chats

Fill your calendar with low-key, low-stress get-togethers

Hire a babysitter and take a weekend trip with your partner and/or friends every so often

Wrapping up

Being a great parent isn’t just about caring for your kids with kindness and compassion — you must do the same for yourself, too. Use these four tips to help you re-prioritize self-care, and become a better parent because of it!