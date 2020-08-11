Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Prioritize Family Time in Your Life - Gregg Jaclin

It can be hard to balance work and family life, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t be done. It’s important to prioritize time so that here is plenty of it to go around. It is important that the family feels valued, yet it’s also important that work gets done so that there’s no added stress of not being able to pay the bills. It’s also essential to keep the boss happy so that there is job security.

In order to make sure that there is time for everything and everyone each day it is necessary to prioritize time and to even make a schedule so that the day stays on track. It may be necessary to create a schedule that dedicates a portion of the day to work and to play as well as for the other things that need to get done. It is important to make sure that everyone is aware of the schedule so it should be in a central location where it can often be referred to. It’s important to have a family motto or a set of family rules to live by. This encourages unity and family pride within the home.

Working from home can be challenging because it is hard to leave work at the door when the workplace is within the home. It helps to have an office or a designated area that is solely for work. It may even be helpful to have a do not disturb sign to hang on eth door that will let family members know when it is “work” time.

Without routine, there is going to be chaos, stress, and distraction. It’s important to have a daily routine so that everyone knows what is expected of them and so everyone can be respectful of the other family members. If everyone has a routine, there will always be time for both work and family time because time has been allotted out of each day for it. A schedule makes it possible to know how much work can get done and what there really is time for in the day. If it won’t fit within the schedule then there simply isn’t the time for it in the day.

Gregg Jaclin Headshot Thrive Global

Gregg Jaclin, Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C.

Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently serves as the Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

Gregg Jaclin attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and continued onto Cardoza School of Law where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1995. Gregg’s time at the University of Maryland is what lead him to law school. He was always interested in legal consulting! After graduation, Gregg became a partner at Anslow & Jaclin, LLP and worked with the firm until 2013 when he joined Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. Gregg has always focused his law practice around securities involving perverse mergers focused on U.S. based companies and foreign domiciled or operations based companies. His drive and work ethic have made him an asset to his clients. In 2016, Gregg left the firm to open his own firm: Jaclin Law Group, P.C. where he serves as the Managing Partner. 

In addition to his professional work, Gregg is a passionate father and husband. He spends as much time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin, as he can; he has even coached a variety of their sports teams. Family is incredibly important to Gregg Jaclin, and he ensures that he is able to devote much of his time to his wife and their children. Even though his work tends to keep him busy, Gregg Jaclin always makes time for his family. He is proud of his children for their varied accomplishments and strives to support them in all that they do. Being an active member in their lives is one of Gregg’s aspirations as a father.

Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. For more information about Gregg Jaclin, please visit his website, or find him on social media!

