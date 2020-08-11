How to Prioritize Family Time in Your Life | Gregg Jaclin

It can be hard to balance work and family life, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t be done. It’s important to prioritize time so that here is plenty of it to go around. It is important that the family feels valued, yet it’s also important that work gets done so that there’s no added stress of not being able to pay the bills. It’s also essential to keep the boss happy so that there is job security.

In order to make sure that there is time for everything and everyone each day it is necessary to prioritize time and to even make a schedule so that the day stays on track. It may be necessary to create a schedule that dedicates a portion of the day to work and to play as well as for the other things that need to get done. It is important to make sure that everyone is aware of the schedule so it should be in a central location where it can often be referred to. It’s important to have a family motto or a set of family rules to live by. This encourages unity and family pride within the home.

Working from home can be challenging because it is hard to leave work at the door when the workplace is within the home. It helps to have an office or a designated area that is solely for work. It may even be helpful to have a do not disturb sign to hang on eth door that will let family members know when it is “work” time.

Without routine, there is going to be chaos, stress, and distraction. It’s important to have a daily routine so that everyone knows what is expected of them and so everyone can be respectful of the other family members. If everyone has a routine, there will always be time for both work and family time because time has been allotted out of each day for it. A schedule makes it possible to know how much work can get done and what there really is time for in the day. If it won’t fit within the schedule then there simply isn’t the time for it in the day.