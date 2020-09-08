Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Prevent Parenting Burnout

We all love our little ones, but the truth is, parenting is more challenging than most of us would like to admit. And while there is much to be concerned about, between school, doctor visits, sports events, and just about everything else, parents tend to become infused into the lives of their children, often leading […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

We all love our little ones, but the truth is, parenting is more challenging than most of us would like to admit. And while there is much to be concerned about, between school, doctor visits, sports events, and just about everything else, parents tend to become infused into the lives of their children, often leading to burnout. Here are a few helpful tips to keep from running out of steam. 

Don’t Obsess About Everything

This may be a hard one, but when it comes to raising kids, parents should pick their battles wisely. Sure, different age groups require various levels of involvement; however, the role of a sufficient parent includes nurturing, educating, providing, and protecting from threats. Hovering over children will not only stunt their growth, but it is also a way of opting into a world of perpetual stress. Take a step back, and allow the little ones to figure things out on their own.

Carve Out Time For Self Care

Self-care time is vital for a parent to maintain their sanity. This may sound selfish; however, when a parent isn’t at their best, their children will suffer as well. So, it is imperative that parents take the time to do things that they enjoy, like visiting the spa, going on date nights, having lunch with friends, exercising, and cultivating hobbies. Indulging in things that fulfill the other areas of life will not only provide the energy needed to recharge, but it will also give moms and dads more time to actually miss their kiddos. 

Make Good Use Of Childcare

Children do not have to be with their parents 24 hours out of the day or whenever they have a free moment from work. Everyone deserves time away every once in a while, and putting children in the care of a trusted babysitter or daycare facility is the perfect way to achieve this mission. Furthermore, children will also gain from being looked over by others who care for them from different angles. 

Children are a true blessing, but caring for them can be pretty exhausting if the parents aren’t careful. There is no one-size-fits-all method for preventing burnout. Still, one should always remember that taking the steps to maintain mental and emotional health will be beneficial to everyone involved.

Read the original article at EmberConley.net.

ember conley icon

Ember Conley, Child Champion, Social Emotional Expert, Change Agent at Timberwolf Educational Services

Dr. Ember Conley learned leadership from watching her father. With a few employees on his team, his example set her on the path of guidance and mentorship and enforced the principles of perseverance, self-advocacy, and determination. Over the years, Ember has been employed as a middle school teacher, elementary and high school principal, assessment director, and deputy superintendent. In her latest role, she prides herself on overseeing the safety of children, advocating for federal programs and a secondary curriculum, and mentoring others. She is on the Board of the Horace Mann School, which holds a belief that all children deserve a fair and equal right to education.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

empathy burnout, overcome burnout
Community//

How to deal with empathy burnout?

by Giang Cao Ho My
Well-Being//

Are You A Burned Out Parent?

by Dr. Claire Nicogossian
Poring Studio / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

Study Finds ‘Helicopter Parenting’ Can Lead to Career Burnout When Children Grow Up

by Kyle Schnitzer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.