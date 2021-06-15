Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Prevent Bullying in the Classroom | Shaun Dallas Dance

Anyone who deals with children will inevitably end up dealing with bullying. It’s essential for teachers and carers to understand the signs of bullying – and what they can do to help prevent it from happening. Bullying has a negative impact on an educational environment, as well as leaving scars that for many will never […]

Anyone who deals with children will inevitably end up dealing with bullying. It’s essential for teachers and carers to understand the signs of bullying – and what they can do to help prevent it from happening.

Bullying has a negative impact on an educational environment, as well as leaving scars that for many will never fully heal. For these reasons and countless others, it’s crucial to do one’s best to prevent and stop bullying. Here are some ideas that can help create a safer environment for students.

Openly Talk About Bullying

It’s important to talk to students and parents alike about bullying. More importantly, it’s critical to instill empathy via explaining the emotional and physical toll of bullying. Creating room for open discourse can reasonably hope to begin a program that will reduce bullying.

Teach Empathy

Kids don’t always consider the consequences of their actions, primarily when those consequences affect somebody else. This highlights one reason why we should always be striving to teach children about empathy.

Along with teaching empathy, adults should always encourage kindness in children wherever and whenever possible. These two traits will actively combat any temptation to bully.

Adults Should Be Visible

The mere presence of an adult tends to discourage bullying. Thus it’s crucial to ensure that one is visible regularly, especially in areas where bullying might occur – areas that otherwise seem more secluded. Bullies are looking for the opportunity to bully – so don’t give it to them.

Know the Warning Signs

Make sure to be aware of and on the lookout for the warning signs of bullying. Also known as ‘gateway indicators,’ these signs can help point towards a more significant problem. Symptoms include:

  • Rolling eyes.
  • Jokes at another person’s expense.
  • Other harder-to-spot forms of bullying.

Create Firm Yet Easy to Understand Rules

Rules should be evolving as children get older, yet they should always be clearly defined. Create rules that are easy to understand, enforce, and communicate. If possible, these rules should be few in number and have a positive twist to them. Additionally, ensure that the rules can apply to various situations and are appropriate for the age of the children.

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

