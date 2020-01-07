How to Prepare Your Goals as you Step into the new Decade

Many of us go into the New Year with a list of goals. We take mental note of all the things we want to improve on for the next year. However, the issue with just taking mental note is that it’s easy for your goals to fade or for you to get sidetracked if you don’t have a system in place or have your goals actually written out. The following steps will help you get your goal setting system in place so you can win in 2020!

Think of what you want and be precise.

It’s time to get specific about what you want. If you want to earn more money, be exact on the amount. If you want to exercise more, be clear on how often or what you hope to achieve in your workouts. What types of exercises will you do? How long will each workout be? Being specific will program your mind to reach that goal and leave less room for drifting.

Write your goals down!

It is said that only 3% of adults have written goals and plans, and that 3% earns more than all of the 97% put together! Goal setting is actually a disciplined effort that includes putting energy behind what you hope to achieve. Without that, you unfortunately are just stuck with a hope. By taking the time to write out your goals and by going into further detail you begin to program your brain to start generating ideas on how to get you there. You also will become more aligned with the opportunities that support your goals and will take you to where you envision arriving.

Set a deadline.

If you don’t have a deadline for your goals you will be wandering aimlessly without a final target. Your deadlines will allow you to fill in the gap from where you are currently to where you want to be. It’s important to set deadlines to keep you on track and focused. Deadlines also program your brain to start accomplishing more because you will have those deadlines programmed in! Set deadlines and strive to meet them. If you happen to need more time, you can adjust them accordingly.

Have a brainstorming session.

Make lists and plenty of them. Take some time to list out all of the challenges you may face while working on your goals. List out the resources that may be helpful to you including people, books, and courses. List out any equipment you may need to purchase. List out new ideas that come to you. I recommend creating an excel sheet (or a few) and updating the document(s) whenever new ideas or changes come your way.

Create a plan of action.

Many people enter a new year with a list of mental goals and by the end of that year they realize they have the same exact goals in mind for the upcoming year! Creating a plan of action is essential in order for you to win in the end! List out the priorities that must be accomplished in order for your goal to be achieved. Once you have your priorities in place list them in the sequence in which they should be completed. Highest priority items should be on the top of the list. For example, if you are opening a business you may begin with enrolling in a course, then figuring out how to start an LLC, from there you may then have to figure out any required licenses and payments, and so on. I recommend creating another excel sheet and updating it whenever is necessary.

Time to take action!

Now that you have a system in place with your goals, priorities, and deadlines, it’s time to take action! You can consolidate the goals, priorities, and deadlines into one document to track progress and to schedule the items into your routine. Remember that the only impossible plan comes from not getting started. Making daily progress on your priorities will add up to accomplishing significant steps in your process. Action is one of the most important ingredients for a recipe of success.

With the right discipline, mindset, and plan of action you will be able to achieve your goals and keep on winning!

Originally published at marlenerjennings.com