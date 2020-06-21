How to Prepare & Overcome Fear of Public Presentation in times of COVID-19

Pandemic isn’t good for mankind. But they do bring along some benefits as a by-product of the massacre they create. Ozone Layer is healing, Global Warming is on auto-repair mode, Water Resources getting cleaner and humans finding more time to themselves, family and self-care. With almost half the world’s population in lockdown people are working more on honing their skills and plying their trade once life comes to normal.

Saying so the fear of public speaking is a very common problem among many individuals and this pandemic has provided us an opportunity to work on our Public Presentation skills working from our home. Given the dynamic nature of our modern world, having such skills is very important as it can aid you to gain the much-needed headway in your business, career, or even your network. Furthermore, it can also help you in promoting ideas and influence your audience to take the necessary actions on the issues affecting them or their community.

Presenting your work effectively and clearly is extremely vital in order to effectively pass your message across. One of the most amazing ways you can overcome stage fright is by incorporating the use of templates in your presentation. Using them will take a huge load off your shoulders since part of your work will be displayed for your audience to see. You can find a lot of useful tools for your presentation here.

How Templates Can Aid You in Giving Great Presentations

Slides are very powerful and effective tools to use during presentations. The following are some ways in which templates can help the person presenting in front of an audience.

Visualization

Getting people’s attention can be hard sometimes; this may be contributed by various factors. Considering that we now live in a digital age, people’s minds are normally subjected to visual stimulation. Consequently, using slides in your presentation can greatly enhance the focus of the audience. PowerPoint templates usually allow one to use videos, audio, and images to help drive the point home. Such audiovisual aid ultimately helps you to be more interactive with your audience, hence boosting your morale to be articulate.

Encourages Interaction

PowerPoint templates can help you work with your audience in a collaborative fashion. Your audience will have the chance to participate in your presentation by asking questions or seeking clarification. Once you’ve engaged with your audience a couple of times, it’s highly likely that your fears will lessen as you continue with your presentation.

Additional Ways of Overcoming the Fear of Public Speaking

Besides incorporating the help of slides to lessen stage fright, there are also other incredible ways to shake off your fears when standing in front of a crowd. Before taking the stage, check out these helpful tips that’ll definitely help you to thrash your stage phobia.

Be Knowledgeable About Your Theme

One of the most important ways to make yourself a dynamic and confident public speaker is by ensuring you’re very well informed on the subject you’ll be talking about. Lacking knowledge about your topic will only make you uncertain and nervous when you’re presenting. Similarly, you should also take some time to contemplate the possible questions your audience may ask you and prepare all your responses.

Get Organized

Being organized is one of the most vital traits every orator should have. Before the big day, ensure you take your time and plan out your presentation; this will help in making your tasks to flow logically and naturally. In fact, the more systematic you are, the less anxious you’ll be. You can also opt to visit the place where you’ll be presenting; this can help to build your courage as well.

Practice

When it comes to giving presentations, the saying practice makes perfect can never be less true. A nice way to polish your work is by doing a mock presentation in front of your family and friends. Upon receiving their feedback, work on improving the weak areas.

Facing Your Fears and Worries

Many famous and influential orators were once timid and shy; however, they chose to face their fears head-on. A brilliant way of tackling your fear of presentation is identifying the root cause. This will help you to know what specific areas you need to address. You can begin by creating a list of things that make you anxious to help you understand your fears and worries. After you’ve identified your areas of weakness, find a way of coming up with lasting solutions.

Conclusion

Delivering a presentation doesn’t always have to be nerve-racking. Albeit some people are born with a natural ability to be exceptional orators, it’s still a skill that many can learn through practice. Observing the guidelines mentioned above will not only aid you in your public presentation, but it’ll also help you get rid of stage fright.