How to Prepare Mentally and Physically for a Job Interview

Job interviews are the most crucial moments for young adults, especially those who just graduated from university. It is their time to start afresh and make good impressions to land the job. It will not be easy, but through preparations, it is achievable.

Many job applicants focus too much on reviewing Commonly Asked Questions and researching the company, which is helpful. However, even if you’ve memorized them, it will all lead to nothing if you are not in the proper physical and mental state. Always remember that an interview needs an overall preparation to make sure that you get the job you’re applying for.

Below are some tips on how you can prepare mentally and physically for a job interview:

Get Enough Sleep

All the physical and mental preparations you did will be wasted if you are not rested and energized on the day of your job interview. Getting enough sleep is a must to make sure that you will not fall asleep and embarrass yourself in front of the interviewer. Sleep for at least 7-8 hours the night before your interview. But, do not oversleep as well.

Don’t Forget to Meditate

It is subjective depending on your interpretation of meditation, but it must make you calm and collected. After waking up from a good night’s sleep, you can use meditating mobile apps and exhale all your worries. There are also other ways of meditating, like writing in journals or even reading a self-help book. Do what makes your mind serene, and that will do the trick.

Go for a Quick Exercise

We all know that our body produces chemicals called endorphins when we do physical activities to make us feel good. But, of course, you don’t need to go to the gym. Walking around the neighborhood or taking your dog to the park is enough. As long as you get that heart pumping and your blood flowing, it is okay.

Eat a Light and Healthy Breakfast

Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash

What you eat may also contribute to your overall performance in the interview, so eat a light and healthy breakfast. Overeating will make you feel full and sleepy, which is not ideal. If you know that you feel jittery when you drink coffee, skip it and drink warm chamomile tea instead. Start your day perfectly to set your mind that you will do great today.

Do Something Productive In the Morning

After waking up, do not think of how the interview will go later that day. Instead, think of how you will distract yourself while waiting for the time to get ready. For example, you can clean your room, arrange the books on your shelf, fold and put away clothes, or cook something for the family. Stressing too much will lead you nowhere, so try to be as calm as possible.

Prepare the Things You Need the Night Before the Interview

It is an important thing that you need to get done for the job interview. Get your papers ready and all the documents and credentials you need to bring to land the job. Make sure that you have a checklist so you will not forget anything. By doing this, you will enable yourself to feel self-assured about the interview.

Dress Nice and Feel Confident

Don’t be that person who will bring out his/her “interview suit” hidden at the back of the closet just for an interview. Know the style of the employees by asking a friend who works there or going to the nearby coffee shops where most of them drink their coffee. But what works best is to dress modern and sharp. You will feel more prepared when you are wearing something that makes you feel confident.

Listen to Some Calming Music

While driving or commuting to the company or interview site, listen to some calming music or any music that calms you. It will help distract you from overthinking about how the day will go. You can even listen to feel-good songs to remind yourself that “You got this!”

Pamper Yourself Before the Day of the Interview

If you have the time and privilege to have a pamper day before the day of your interview, do it. You can do the things that will make you feel good about yourself and make you optimistic. Getting a facial at your favorite aesthetician or a manicure are suitable activities to do.

Get a Smile Makeover

It may not look like it, but companies also look at their applicants’ physical appearance, and one way to impress them is through your big white smile. Going to a dentist may be scary, but cosmetic dentistry procedures like teeth whitening and putting on veneers will not hurt you. So get your smile makeover today so you can land your dream job tomorrow!