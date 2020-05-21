How To Practice Self-Care During Quarantine (4 Tips)

When you’re forced to stay at home because of quarantine, life feels much different. You can no longer visit your friends, hang out at bars, or do anything considered non-essential. As social creatures, we’re not used to the isolation that comes with quarantine. As such, many of us are forgetting to take care of ourselves in the process.

It’s vital to practice self-care during this time to ensure we stay on the right track and come out of quarantine as better people. If you fail to cater to your wellbeing and health, it’ll drag you down and may even lead you into depression.

If you want to practice self-care during quarantine, here are four tips to help you get started.

Let Go of Expectations

The more you try to force something, the less likely it’ll happen. Many problems begin in our heads when we set unrealistic expectations and then meet different outcomes. We set ourselves up for disappointment when we expect things to go our way and stay set on those ideas.

During a pandemic, nothing is certain and no one has all the answers. So, the best and healthiest thing you can do for your mind is to let go of your expectations.

Stop worrying about what you hope will happen in the future and, instead, focus on right now. It does no good to dwell on what-ifs because they bring down your mood and leave room for negativity. Ask yourself what you can do today to feel better about where you’re at and avoid telling yourself you’ll get things done after quarantine is over.

Eat Right

You no longer have the option to sit down at the bar and enjoy a meal. It’s also more of a hassle to go to the grocery store to get the items you need. What’s worse, for those with underlying medical conditions, it’s downright dangerous to go out right now.

But one of the best things you can do to feel better during this time is to eat healthy meals. Once in a while, it’s okay to indulge yourself in a fried chicken sandwich and a large coke. But on a consistent basis, you need to feed your body vitamins and nutrients to stay healthy and feel good about yourself.

Make an effort to avoid drive-thrus and fast food. Instead, make it a habit to go grocery shopping and pick out tons of greens, fruits, and heart-healthy snacks. You have more control over what goes into your body when you prepare meals yourself. Not only that, it feels good to eat something you took the time to create by yourself.

Take Time for Yourself

Taking time for yourself means different things for everyone. What’s important is that, during quarantine, you don’t deprive yourself of the activities and hobbies you love. If anything, it’s more crucial to do those things now to boost your mood and keep you mentally grounded.

Think about the things you enjoy doing for fun without an end goal or purpose. You simply do them because they bring you joy. You might enjoy painting, writing blog posts, or taking long, hot bubble baths. If it’s been a while since you indulged yourself, then it’s time to get back into it.

You deserve to feel good about yourself and your life, especially during quarantine where there’s tons of uncertainty and isolation.

Exercise

Whether there’s a pandemic going on or not, you need to practice healthy habits to ensure your body stays nourished while stuck indoors. Just because you need to stay inside doesn’t mean you can’t move your body.

Regular exercise will boost your immune system, reduce stress, and inspire productivity in other areas of your life. Physical activity does wonders for your wellbeing, both physically and mentally. During trying times, feeling stable in your sense of self is more important than ever.

If you don’t enjoy exercising, remember that it comes in all different forms. You don’t have to lift weights or run on the treadmill for an hour. Try riding your bike, rollerskating, or taking an online yoga class. You don’t need to restrict yourself to one type of workout to stay healthy.

Back to You

It’s important not to lose sight of self-care, especially during quarantine. It’s normal to feel lonely and uncertain when life changes so quickly. But if you take the steps to look after yourself, you’ll feel better regardless of the circumstances. How will you practice self-care during quarantine?