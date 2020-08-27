How To Practice Self-Care As A Busy Entrepreneur (5 Helpful Tips)

Running a business is stressful. It forces you to wear multiple hats and oversee all parts of your company to ensure it runs smoothly. As an entrepreneur, it’s easy to get caught up in the workload and forget to take a moment to breathe.

Of course, it’s important to work towards your goals, especially when it comes to your business. But you need to ensure you’re taking the steps necessary to live a healthy lifestyle and practice self-care. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself burned out, exhausted, and unable to perform efficiently.

If you want to learn how to practice self-care as a busy entrepreneur, here are five tips to help you get started.

Take A Day Off

When you run a business, it’s challenging to take time off. You’re singlehandedly responsible for your company’s success, which puts a lot of pressure on your shoulders. But that doesn’t mean you should avoid taking time off to assess your mental health and alleviate your stress.

Taking time off gives you the opportunity to relax and focus on other priorities in your life besides your job. You need to prioritize your mental, emotional, and physical health the same way you do your business.

Don’t be afraid to take some time off to re-energize. You might think you need to be present for every single thing happening in your company, but the truth is that you can’t perform efficiently if burned out.

Use the free time you have to finally read that book you’ve been putting off or meet up with an old friend. Do things you enjoy to feel refreshed and ready to go back to work when the time is right.

Learn to Say No and Set Boundaries

You may feel tempted to say yes to every request from everyone in your company, but this will only wear you down and give you less control. It’s healthy to say no when you need to and learn how to set healthy boundaries that make you feel better.

Stop worrying about what people will think when you finally set boundaries and stand behind them. As the leader of your own company, they can’t dictate your moves or force you to do something you don’t want to do. It’s healthy and normal to stand your ground when you can’t meet another’s expectations.

Eat Well and Exercise

It’s been proven by thousands of studies that eating well and exercising regularly boosts your immune system, reduces stress, and releases endorphins. When you’re healthy, your body feels better, which aids your mind as well. It’s crucial to adopt healthy practices to ensure the stresses of running a business don’t burn you out.

Make it a habit to exercise regularly, whether you join a workout program, go for a run, or some other form of exercise. Working out helps both your body and mind so you feel refreshed and ready to return to your tasks.

Make Time for Your Passions

When was the last time you explored your hobbies? Running a business requires most of your time, especially at the beginning stages when it’s about to kick off the ground. It’s easy to get caught up in your company when it requires so much of your time and focus.

Putting too much emphasis on your business will only prevent you from feeling fulfilled and being happy. You need to have an even balance between work and play so you don’t feel like work is consuming your life.

Use your free time to do what you’re passionate about, such as volunteering or reading science fiction novels. It doesn’t have to be something you make money from or that has anything to do with your work. You should have separate interests to live a fulfilling, quality life.

Limit Your Screen Time

You need to check on your business and make sure everything is in order, which requires you to check your phone, email, and other devices. But constantly being on your phone isn’t good for you. It stops you from paying attention to what’s in front of you.

Make an effort to limit your screen time so you’re not distracted by your phone and unable to unplug. It’s crucial to unwind when you’re constantly on the internet and social media. To focus on what’s truly important, you need to take time away from those distractions.

It’s understandable that you need a lot of communication so your business can grow. So, you can set up an out-of-office autoreply for your emails to notify respondents that you’ll get back to them at a later time. You can also do the same for your phone line to let clients and customers know when you’ll get back to them.

Over to You

Running a business doesn’t mean you need to burn yourself out and never take a day off again. If anything, it’s more important to tend to your needs when you’re overwhelmed because, otherwise, it’ll cause issues in every area. Your mental, emotional, and physical health need adequate attention and care to ensure you feel fulfilled and happy. How will you practice self care as a busy entrepreneur?