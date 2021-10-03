Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Practice Mindfulness

Practicing mindfulness is a great way to relieve stress and achieve inner peace because it doesn’t require professional guidance or the purchase of supplies. Instead, all you need is a little free time, a quiet place, and a willingness to relax. Once you have those three things, you can follow these steps for practicing mindfulness each day. […]

Practicing mindfulness is a great way to relieve stress and achieve inner peace because it doesn’t require professional guidance or the purchase of supplies. Instead, all you need is a little free time, a quiet place, and a willingness to relax. Once you have those three things, you can follow these steps for practicing mindfulness each day.

Choose an Undisturbed Location

The first step is to find someplace where you can sit quietly without worrying about being disturbed. If you have young children, it may not be possible to do this at home. Instead, choose a secluded area in a nearby park or on a beach. You can also choose to sit in your car as long as you can feel relaxed and comfortable. You should be able to sit quietly and undisturbed for five to 10 minutes. This should include setting your phone to mute for the duration of the exercise.

Focus on Your Breathing

Once you’re ready to get started, sit in any position you find comfortable. This can be a kneeling position, sitting with your feet flat on the ground, or you can sit with your legs crossed. Just remember that you’ll be sitting in this position for 10 minutes, and you’ll want to feel comfortable for that entire time. Once you’ve chosen a position, pay attention to your breathing. Concentrate on inhaling, holding it for a brief moment, and exhaling.

Correct Your Wandering Mind

Your goal is to keep concentrating on your breathing throughout the entire session, but you shouldn’t feel frustrated if you find that your mind wanders during your sessions. This is a natural occurrence that happens to everyone as they start engaging in this activity. Instead of judging yourself for the thoughts you’re having, let them come and go without criticizing them. Over time, this will happen less frequently and you’ll get more out of each session.

You can practice this exercise daily or several times a day to achieve a better state of inner peace. As you make this a regular habit, you’ll find that it helps you live without the heightened stress and anxiety that you normally feel. Many people who practice mindfulness on a regular basis also find that they think more clearly and have the energy to get more done each day.

