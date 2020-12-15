Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Practice a Successful ‘Dry January Challenge.’

“Your best days are ahead of you. The movie starts when the guy gets sober and puts his life back together; it doesn't end there.” ― Bucky Sinister

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
By Danielle MacInnes

The Sober Month Challenge is a mini-timeout from drinking alcohol. As a time for reflection or a wellness challenge, it has risen in popularity over the past few years. Whether you are taking the time to reevaluate your drinking habits or participating in a competitive challenge amongst coworkers for fun, the ‘Dry January ‘is the perfect little project. It is four weeks in the year when you can practice self-care and review your relationship with alcohol.

You begin by committing to one month and remove alcohol entirely from your daily routine; in turn, you can explore your habits as a whole. The following are five tips to help set you up for success during your next alcohol-free challenge.

Tip 1: Reframe your thinking surrounding the challenge.

When entering a 30-day booze-free plan or creating a new habit program, you may be a little overwhelmed at times about the concept of not drinking for one whole month. I recommend viewing your sober project as to what you can gain from this experience. When you enter into your four-week health and wellness plan, view it as a positive practice. Think about how good you will feel at the end of your month sobriety challenge. It is time you are allotting to yourself to focus on eating well, moving daily, creating a stress management plan, adopting a good night’s sleep, as well as embracing new habits.

Tip 2: Develop a plan for your sober month challenge.

Following a schedule will add structure to your alcohol-free program and keep you busy during former boozy times. Some individuals may be joining a sober month challenge for fun, while others take the time to address their alcohol relationship seriously. Either way, it is good to adhere to a routine.

One of the goals for a booze-free month is to give your body a rest from alcohol. You want to reach the end of your challenge rested and feeling energized. Maintain a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed and get up at the same time every day, even on the weekends. Have a daily practice—a chosen project you have to show up for each day. Replace your pub time with a class where you can meet new people outside of drinking. Create a routine that will keep you moving and engaged in scheduled tasks.

Tip 3: Take care of the basics.

It’s straightforward; eat well, move more and practice self-care. Make sure the foundation of each meal is protein, vegetables, and greens. Drink your recommended daily amount of water, practice some form of movement each day, and take care of your sleep. Create a stress management plan; you will have stressful days. If alcohol is your usual bandaid, have a new solution in place for your problem. It can be as small as journaling daily, practicing yoga, or going to a kickboxing class. Be prepared.

Tip 4: Chose a short-term goal—something you would like to achieve by the end of your sober month challenge. Replace your drinking time with a new habit project and practice it daily. Perhaps there is a new skill you want to learn or a movement class you would like to take; this is your time to embrace a new craft. By committing to an actionable program for four weeks, you will develop a new healthier habit while shifting your focus from your old drinking habits.

Tip 5: Do not be concerned with the thought of others.

Everyone has an opinion on other people’s drinking habits. It’s usually a reflection on how they view their own. You are dedicating four weeks to you. Enjoy it. Just because you chose not to drink does not mean the end of fun. Socialize with others. We live in a great time. There are so many amazing masters of their craft, creating phenomenal booze-free beverages. Stick to your commitment, and do not worry about the opinion of others.

Overall a sober month challenge can be a lot of fun. It’s all about your approach. Let go of the idea that I am not allowed to drink and embrace the concept of what I can learn, who will I be four weeks from now.

If you feel you struggle with long-term addiction, please talk to a medical health professional before practicing a sober month challenge. You will go through withdrawal as you detox from alcohol, which could have severe consequences on your health. Please know, it’s ok, not to be ok. Always reach out to others if you need help. Take good care of yourself!

    Elaine Toner, Habit and Nutrition Coach at The Recovery Habit

    Elaine Toner is an Irish plant-based chef, health coach, and personal trainer, currently based in Chicago. She is the owner of The Recovery Habit, an online habit coaching service that helps people create a healthy, sober lifestyle through tailored programming. Elaine recently launched a new eBook 'A Boozy Timeout'.  A guidebook to your next sober month challenge.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “The Dry Challenge” With Fotis Georgiadis & Hilary Sheinbaum

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Sober October, Tricks and Treats

    by Heather Lowe
    Community//

    Sober curious: A change in mindset for a change in health

    by Holly Wilson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.