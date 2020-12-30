How to play by Linkedin rules?

I have over 27,000 Linkedin followers and I am always searching for engaging content.

The author introduced me to the title on Linkedin and gifted me with a PDF version of the book. Subsequently, I searched the Kindle version, which I prefer, and accessed the book via Amazon.

I did not read the first edition of the book and hence do not have a comparison. I found the first 5 chapters slow. It picked up for me in Chapter six. I found several tips that I continue to use such as viewing and opening profiles, checking my social media index, and commenting on posts in my feed.

LinkedIn is my main social media platform and therefore I think the book has some value. I would say the connection to charity was unsettling as one’s choice for social giving and impact is personal.