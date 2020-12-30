Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to play by Linkedin rules?

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I have over 27,000 Linkedin followers and I am always searching for engaging content.

The author introduced me to the title on Linkedin and gifted me with a PDF version of the book. Subsequently, I searched the Kindle version, which I prefer, and accessed the book via Amazon.

I did not read the first edition of the book and hence do not have a comparison. I found the first 5 chapters slow. It picked up for me in Chapter six. I found several tips that I continue to use such as viewing and opening profiles, checking my social media index, and commenting on posts in my feed.

LinkedIn is my main social media platform and therefore I think the book has some value. I would say the connection to charity was unsettling as one’s choice for social giving and impact is personal.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Ask questions. The best part about LinkedIn is that you don’t need to know all the answers.” With Preeti Adhikary and Phil Laboon

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    How to Use LinkedIn To Dramatically Improve Your Business, With Teddy Burriss and Phil Laboon

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    Teddy Burriss: How to Use LinkedIn To Dramatically Improve Your Business With Candice Georgiadis

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.