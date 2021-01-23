How to Plan Your Weekly Schedule For Success

Weekly plans help you organise your time, energy and focus to work on your biggest priorities each week.

Weekly planning helps you set up your week in advance, ensuring you start each week feeling focused and productive.

Investing time on a Friday or Sunday for weekly planning helps you gain clarity on which activities matter for the week. This upfront planning ensures you start the week strong knowing exactly what to do.

Creating clear and simple weekly plans for the upcoming week will help you stay organised and in control of your time. When you start to plan your week effectively, you’ll start your week with intentionality rather than worrying about what you should do.

The benefits of weekly planning are numerous. Having weekly plans makes you more productive. Weekly planning also reduces stress levels. Planning your week also saves time and ensures you focus your time on your most important weekly activities at the start of the week.

In this article I’ll share 6 tips on how to plan your week effectively. These weekly planning tips will help you plan your week before it starts, set your priorities for the week and be more productive on your most important tasks.

How to plan your week effectively

Here are 6 tips on how to plan your week effectively.

1. Review your goals

Start planning your week ahead with a review of your goals. Get clear on where you are now and what progress you want to have made on you goals by the end of the following week.

Clarifying what progress you want to make ensures you spend your time each week on your most important and productive tasks. When you are clear on your goals, it’s easier to list a few action steps or projects you need to focus on for the upcoming week, which saves time and energy.

Read also: How to set goals and achieve them

2. Plan your week on a Sunday

To plan your week effectively create a schedule every Sunday evening for the upcoming week. Simply find a quiet place in your most relaxing environment and spend ten to fifteen minutes planning your week.

Planning your week on a Sunday ensures you start every Monday morning feeling focused and productive. When you plan your week on a Sunday, you can devote valuable time on a Monday morning taking action on your most important work.

This ensures you don’t worry about what to do, or where to invest your time on a Monday. Planning your week on a Sunday takes you out of the present and helps you clarify the results you want to achieve in the following week without the stress of a new week.

Giving yourself the time to plan your week in advance will save hours of wasted time.

Read also: 6 habits of highly productive people

3. Set your priorities

Planning your week in advance gives you a chance to set your priorities for the week so you can hit the ground running on Monday morning. When setting your priorities you can review your bigger plans and goals to ensure that your weekly priorities along with your longer term vision.

Start by making a list of everything you want to get done in the following week. Then, look at each item and decide on your four or five biggest priorities for the week. If you plan your week but fail to set your priorities you won’t know where to start.

Identifying your priorities for the week will clarify the outcomes you want to achieve, which will help you manage your time better and increase your productivity.

Read also: How to prioritise work to stay focused

4. Schedule your weekly tasks

Once you are clear on your priorities for the week you can schedule your most important weekly tasks. Each day, when planning your day ensure you take a moment to schedule in the activities that will help you achieve your weekly goals.

Having your weekly schedule on a paper planner, weekly planning app or on post-it notes will help you manage your to-do list effectively. It will ensure you know what your priorities are and will allow you to block out time to work on them.

Scheduled tasks simply make you more productive. You know exactly where to invest your time each day which ensures you don’t multi-task or get distracted.

Download my Free Daily Planner to help you achieve a productive day, every day.

5. Build a weekly routine

Once your weekly schedule is planned it’s important to create productive habits and routines that will help you achieve your weekly goals. Creating weekly routines provides direction, focus and reduces stress.

To create your own weekly routine, start by thinking about the things you can do to improve your productivity every day. You could start by making a list of the things you want to get done daily. You could introduce an evening routine to review your daily progress.

Your weekly routine could include taking regular breaks or working in chunks of time. It might be more productive for you to batch similar tasks together during the day or to take a long walk during the day to keep energy high.

Start by building a couple of productivity habits into your daily schedule. Once you have success with them, they will become habits and can be built into your regular weekly routine.

Read also: 7 productivity tips to be more productive

6. Review your week

The best way to plan your week effectively is to take the time to review your week. Having a weekly review is an opportunity to reflect on the past week, plan for the week ahead, and ensure your to-do list is aligned with your goals.

Reviewing your week is an opportunity to celebrate your achievements, review your progress and identify any obstacles that are holding you back. A weekly review helps you understand how you’re investing your time and sets the scene for setting your priorities for the following week.

Taking the time to review your week builds confidence, motivation and momentum.

Summing up

Taking the time to plan your week in advance will lower stress and increase your productivity. Weekly planning will help you identify your biggest priorities for the week and ensure you manage your time effectively.

The simple habit of planning your week in advance will ensure you feel focused and productive on a Monday morning, rather than being unsure where to invest your time, energy and focus.