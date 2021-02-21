Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Plan in Uncertain Times | Shaun Dallas Dance

Strategic planning is the basis for a company’s direction and focus. It outlines where resources and energy should be directed, determines priorities of both short- and long-term goals, and keeps employees and shareholders informed on progress and issues. With a strategic plan in place, everyone involved in a company is on the same team, working towards a common goal. They know what they do, why they do it, and who they serve. Everyone understands what intended outcomes and results are supposed to be. When an environment changes, the strategy behind the plan needs to adapt as well to ensure the company is still on track to reach its goals. When the future is uncertain, and every aspect of life is disrupted, that can be nearly impossible.

Now that mass rollouts of vaccinations are in place, companies will need to be prepared for going back to business. Strategic planning is all about committing to a set of steps, and there is no practical way to adhere to any particular timetable for the foreseeable future. 

One of the biggest questions that many companies are facing is about their staff. Industries that were hit the hardest in 2020 were hospitality, dining, sports, entertainment, dry cleaners, dentists, retail, and sightseeing, with job losses exceeding 60 percent in some areas. Moving forward, the expectations range anywhere from a slow incline to a roaring 20’s period of prosperity and celebration. As a leader, it’s hard to commit to a rehiring plan without knowing whether revenue will keep your company afloat. 

Other decisions include whether to pour money into the business in order to remain competitive or stay frugal and diligent. Making no decision at all is, in itself, a decision. The best way to move forward is to zoom out and get a perspective of what has changed vs. not changed in the world and how it will affect your business and your customers moving forward. 

For some industries, this question is easier to answer than others. People may still shy away from crowded venues for years to come but feel comfortable reporting to the office again in place of telecommuting. Many restaurants that shifted to take-out from dine-in will reacclimate to welcoming patrons on a different scale, making safety paramount to courting customers. 

This article was originally published at https://shaundallasdance.org/

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

