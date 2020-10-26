Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to plan for energy recovery

In Amplifiers this past quarter, we have been focused on mastering peak performance states of Flow. A crucial aspect of being able to sustain peak performance is recovery. Learn how to build these rituals into your leadership practice.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

In Amplifiersthis past quarter, we have been focused on mastering peak performance states of Flow. A crucial aspect of being able to sustain peak performance is recovery. The biochemical surge we get in peak flow states needs to be processed and replenished if we are to access this state again.

Physical recovery

The fundamentals apply: plenty of sleep, focus on hydration and good nutrition. Do some active recovery like walking, yoga, or other form of gentle exercise.

Emotional recovery

Nurture your social connections! Hanging out with friends and loved ones helps us meet all of our human needs, not just our high performance ones.

Mental recovery

Just sitting and being helps the brain to clean out toxins and allows the subconscious to process the data overload we may have experienced during the earlier flow cycles. Avoid additional inputs and just get present to where you are.

Spiritual recovery

Whatever your beliefs, gratitude is an essential practice. We are not here on the planet for long, we can always be thankful for the whisper of time that has been granted us. Take life seriously, and live it lightly.

My personal hot list for recovery:

  • Reading a novel
  • Baking
  • Running or walking in nature
  • Swimming in the ocean
  • Sitting on my deck, watching the trees and listening to the birds
  • Talking with my family
  • Watching a favourite show with my honey
  • Reflecting on my life and adventures

What strategies could you adopt for better recovery?

*** 

Related Articles:

How to be brilliant with the neuroscience of the Flow cycle

Mind Your Mojo: Essential Strategy for Boundless Leaders

Boundless Leadership: Morning routine to help you evolve as a leader

***

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How Long-Distance Triathlete Hans Christian Tungesvik Optimizes His Mind & Body For Peak Performance

by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
Community//

What’s the similarity between sport and business performance?

by Lee Eldridge
Never Stop Learning//

The Making of a Corporate Athlete

by NSL Experience, Nancy Colier

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.