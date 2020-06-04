How To Pay Attention to What Life is Showing You

Boy, 2020 is making us sit up and take notice to how we are living our lives. It started with COVID-19 and staying home and is now forcing us to challenge how we view racism in our country. Are you paying attention? Are you taking the cues and noticing how you can learn from all of this?

Here are a few things I’m paying attention to.

That time moves very slowly when you have to stay home every day.

My husband and I need a little space from each other once in a while.

It’s really fun to talk to my kids all together online.

We all have a role in racial inequality.

I’m sad I can’t meet my new grand niece!

We can get really creative with how we are social.

That the people I looked up to, were not the real heroes in life.

White privilege is real.

That the internet is important and should be available to everyone.

My health is a privilege that I will not take for granted.

If I have to wear a mask, I want it to be a cute one!

Bright sunny days are magical.

But I’m also paying attention to a few things about my mind and soul.

There are a lot of things that are out of my control in life.

There is no need to rush through life.

I need to let go of the how’s of life.

Allow myself to have fun.

I have a lot to learn about the injustices of the world.

Allow myself to rest.

I can create my own life with my thoughts, words and actions.

My ultimate goal in life is to be happy!

I have a role to play to show and teach that to others.

I found this beautiful quote from Walk the Earth.

“Sometimes we get so caught up in life that we forget that we don’t always have to be busy; we don’t always have to be checking our email or rushing to the next thing. We need to remind ourselves that it’s okay – and absolutely necesssary – to slow it all down. To take a breath and enjoy nature. To turn off the TV and simply be together. Enjoy a game of cards. Ask our kids what they’re wondering about. To call our parents. Watch the sunrise. Enjoy the smell of a burning candle…we must never forget to enjoy the little things because they are never as little as we think.”

Most of you are doing a lot of these things right now.

But what happens when we are allowed to go back to our normal schedules again? What happens when the roar over George Floyd dies down?

What aspects of life today do you want to incorporate or change?

What are you paying attention to that you want to continue?

That your kids are pretty cool and have some great things to tell you.

Working from home is what you want to do.

When you are sick you will stay home. Your work or errands can wait.

That you will stand up and support when you see discrimination happening.

Doctors, researchers, first responders and anyone else who is keeping the country running right now are not only essential, but are your heroes.

Love for all humans is necessary.

Nature should be appreciated. It is a great source of mental healing and we need to protect it.

We need human connection. Don’t forget to keep in touch when your lives get busy again.

There is much to learn and you will keep looking for answers.

Eating at home can be fun, but supporting your local restaurants is also necessary! You need a good mix.

Washing your hands is always important. Pay attention to the many things you touch out in public everyday.

Maybe you have discovered a new hobby, or a new skill.

The point is, that our lives are ours to create! We were given this time to see a new world. To see a new possibility for our lives. Are you paying attention?

I don’t think it will be possible to go back to our old lives without changing something.

Take some time to pay attention to what makes you happy, what you like and don’t like about how you were living your life. About what you are appreciating and not appreciating about social distancing. And especially about what you can do to help spread justice for all humans.

“Don’t let what you can’t do influence what you can do.”