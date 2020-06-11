How To Pack Everything You Need, While Using The Least Amount Of Luggage For Travel!

One of the most stressful things when it comes to traveling domestically, or internationally, is packing. How many pieces of luggage are we going to use? How many clothing items, and essentials, are we trying to pack? These are merely some of the questions dancing through our minds, when having to go through that tedious routine of packing. Not only packing, but making sure that we are packing, well.

The reality is that packing doesn’t have to be as stressful, as it has been made to be. In fact, it can actually be a fun and comforting experience. Much of the stress comes from simply, “not knowing what to pack.” Furthermore, you don’t want to over pack, nor under pack. Here are a few tips, that can better assist you in making your packing journey more of a comforting experience.

1. Write Down What You Plan To Do On Your Trip

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

When you have a clear understanding about how you plan to spend your trip, and what you are going to do, you end up having a better understanding of the attire you will need for your journey. Yes! That includes that time on the plane. Make a list of activities, that you plan to do during your travels. Also, make a list of places you would like to visit. Having a proper understanding allows you mental clarity on what you should have in your suitcase. Furthermore, you should know the culture. What would be the proper way of dress for your destination?

2. Check Out the Daily Weather Patterns of Your Destination

https://openweather.co.uk/blog/post/we-are-pleased-announce-our-new-statistical-weather-data-api-now-available; Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Its always important to understand the climate of where you are heading to. Having an idea of the terrain and climate ensures that you have some idea of how you need to dress. It also means that you can weed out clothing, that you know will not be suitable for the trip. Less unnecessary things, that you have to carry, which means more room available in your suitcase. Pack strategically!

3. Roll Your Clothes Tightly, Except For Jeans and Heavy Fabrics!

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark)

Cotton and other light fabrics can be rolled up tightly. Therefore, they do not take up much space. On the other hand, if you role your jeans for packing, they become heavier, and therefore, create extra weight in your suitcase. There is the option of laying your jeans (and other heavier fabric items) on the bottom of your suitcase, while placing those that take up less space on time. It creates a balanced weight throughout your suitcase.

4. Decide On the Number Of Pieces Of Luggage You Want To Take

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

When you are decisive about how many pieces of luggage you are going to carry, you are more than likely going to arrange what, and how, you pack to cater to that limit. Depending on if the trip is international (and for a short term), it would be best to take two pieces of luggage per person. Domestic trips can be limited to 1 piece of luggage. You can determine other pieces of luggage based the duration of your time overseas, or for domestic trips.

5. Keep Non-Clothing Items and Toiletries In A Larger Handbag/Backpack You Carry On

https://www.thefamilyvoyage.com/best-womens-travel-backpack/; Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Things such as journals, diaries, books, pens, and so forth can be packed in a large handbag or backpack. Keep the different categories of items that you are packing, within their respective places. Plus, it will be much easier to locate when you arrive to your respective destination(s).

6. Carry Your Coat Or Jacket With You On the Plane

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edited By Lauren K. Clark

Heavy jackets and coats take up a lot of room in your luggage. It’s best to wear, or carry, it with you on the plane. It will come in handy during your flight, when it gets cold. Plus, you can always place them in the upper storage compartments should they take up too much room, while you are seated. Depending on the weather of your destination, you can keep it on or remove it, once you arrive.

Packing shouldn’t be as hectic and chaotic, as we are accustomed to it being. We should not have to find our living spaces in disorder, and total array, when preparing for our travel adventures. Travel preparations can be just as fun, and exciting, as the actual trip. And, no! You can erase the stress of having to weigh down your trip, with unnecessary items. Clothing, or devices, that you won’t use or wear, anyhow. Keep it light. Like the adventures of your travel destination, the preparation should be just as comforting as the fun you are sure to have, the very moment, you arrive.

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark