How To Overcome Stress and Daily Obstacles With SUPES

Stress is something that is inevitable especially if you work at a job where the pressure is on you. Many people deal with stress and obstacles differently based on their hobbies and interests. Today, we talked to Matt Ramos aka SUPES on how he overcomes stress and certain obstacles in his life.



Here is what he had to say:

How do you avoid burnout and a stressful day?

I love to enjoy time off when I’m having a stressful day. When we are in a stressful state we can’t operate at our best and that is the only way I operate so when I have something that is stressing me out I like to take time off and ground myself in the present by doing a relaxing activity such as watching a movie, playing with my dog, driving around and listening to music. Whatever the case may be, we all have something that works for us!

I avoid burnout by redirecting my focus to something that’s going to help me grow. I’m obsessed with growing as a human because it’ll allow me to have more to give back to those who support me. This is why I find it powerful that when I’m feeling down or burnout, I do something that inspires me such as reading a book, listening to a podcast, talking to a friend, meditating, journaling. All of these activities are tasks that allow me to continue to grow into someone who is better fit to serve others and help make the world a better place.

What are your biggest distress tips?

Find a way back to your center. What I mean by that is that when we are continuously stressed about something we often let our mind run crazy with so many different outcomes of something that hasn’t happened yet. The best thing we can do is ground ourselves in the present moment. Everyone has something that works for them, but what I like to do is remind myself of everything I’m grateful for. We are truly blessed to have something as simple as clean water to drink. I love to remind myself of all the things big or small that are a blessing in my life.

Talk with someone. The worst thing we can do when being stressed is keeping our thoughts inside our heads. The best thing we can do is talk to someone. Express the stressors of your life and talk it out with someone who inspires you to be better. If you don’t have someone in your life that inspires you, then it’s time to start finding someone who does.

What are your main tips for a successful habit?

Creating a schedule and using an agenda has been one of the biggest contributors to my success. By outlining my day beforehand I’m able to maximize my productivity because I never have to question what needs to be done. I plan out everything I need to get done the day before and when I wake up in the morning it’s as if I’m a freight train that can’t be stopped.

The most successful habit I have is priming my energy. Energy is life. You look at the most successful athletes of all time such as Lebron James, Serena Williams, Muhammed Ali, etc. and if you check their energy before a match it’s unparalleled to anything you’ve ever seen. I treat myself like one of the greats so I start my mornings by listening to music, going over my goals, and getting my body primed for the rest of my day in order to maintain a superhuman state.

Conclusion

These are just a few different ways SUPES overcomes stress and daily obstacles. Figure out your own unique methods to overcome stress so you will never have to worry again. It may take some testing but surely you will find what works best for you.