HOW TO OVERCOME SELF-CRITICISM

Being self critical and the way you talk to yourself can tear you down. When the negative voices in your head start interrupting your positive thoughts, know that it’s not a fact. It is not your truth. It’s the limiting beliefs that has been programmed into your subconscious.



Don’t let the self critical negative thoughts take the joy out of your life. This can be draining. Think of something that makes you happy and will get you into that feel good vibration. As soon as your thoughts turn into this negative thinking, you’re no longer in alignment. You’re now in a low vibration.



Escape from the voices in your head that do not serve you. There are techniques that you can learn to help make peace with your inner critic. Embrace that part of you. Give it kindness and ask yourself what you need to learn from it. What are these limiting beliefs and thoughts trying to tell you?



The critical part of you is trying to protect you from things that are uncomfortable to you. It senses failure, danger, it’s that tug that’s giving you a warning. Learn how to put it to work for you instead of against you.



We get so used to being hard on ourselves that we’re no longer aware of it. We need to stop listening to ourselves and start talking to ourselves. We can learn to change that part of us that’s so self critical by trying to understand what it wants to tell us.



Think back. What’s the first memory of your inner critic feeding you lies? Does it sound like a particular person from your past? There may be family issues or other matters that you need to heal before you can move on. Revisit that time in your life.



Maybe your inner voice says you’re terrible at science because you failed a test in the sixth grade. That is something that happened to you from your past. It doesn’t mean you’re a failure. It also is not your current reality.



Adopt a growth mindset that enables you to become whatever you want. As long as you’re willing to put in the work to get there, that’s all that matters.



Always aim higher. You may be able to deal with your inner critic easier when you have a purpose. When you’re working for something that gives you meaning, something bigger than yourself, you can accept your self doubts without being overcome by them.



Try meditation. Many find that meditation helps them to make their self talk more comforting. Let go of any self judgements and connect with the inner part of you that is good. Connect with the part of you that is calm, relaxed, positive and high vibrational.



On the other hand, there are times when you just need a break. If your self talk is making you anxious and depressed, try to find relief with any of the following.



Seek distractions. Shift your attention somewhere else. Take a walk, read a book, have a warm bath. Spend some time doing anything that you enjoy.



Distance yourself. Turn down the volume by imagining that your inner critic is speaking to someone else instead of you. Take any statement and replace the personal pronouns with a funny name.



Identify any triggers you might have. Give yourself advance warning. Figure out the situations where your inner critic is likely to appear and start meddling. You may be sensitive about situations such as first dates or criticism from your boss. Those may be situations that are triggers. All of a sudden, you start to listen. Stop listening. Start talking. Talk to your inner critic with kindness and compassion.



Write out a list of your strengths. If you’re tired of hearing about your weaknesses, look at your list and remind yourself of your strengths. Make a list of the things you’re good at. Whatever that is. It may be that you’re great at making new friends to you’re an amazing baker to you being great when it comes to organizational skills.



Redirect your thoughts. Keep negativity at bay. Don’t condemn yourself if you were too busy to make your bed one morning because you had things to do and you were in a rush to leave earlier one morning. Keep things in perspective by ensuring that your self talk is in check.



Recite affirmations. Repeatedly speak positive affirmations that will help give you a boost when you’re feeling down. I have a link to a PDF of affirmations when you subscribe to my blog. You can also get creative and come up with your own affirmations. Take it a step further and find photos of experiences that align with your affirmations so you feel those emotions.



Remember that you are worthy. Being hard on yourself just lowers your self esteem. Bring it back up by telling yourself that you deserve to be happy and successful. Raise your vibrations.



Build a support system. While you need to value yourself, it also helps when you have others in your corner who have your back. Surround yourself with family and friends who make you feel positive about yourself and support you when it comes to opportunities for growth.



Take control of your thoughts. Learn to stop the negative thinking and start talking positively. Treat yourself with compassion and kindness. Read your list of strengths. Repeat your affirmations. Adopt a positive mindset and strive to reach your full potential.