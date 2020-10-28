How To Overcome Low Self-Esteem And Embrace Self-Love

The issue of low-esteem and lack of self-confidence has always been a thing for many women and the social media age seemingly worsens the case.

Low self-esteem is characterized by a lack of confidence and feeling bad about one’s self. People with low self-esteem often feel unlovable, awkward, or incompetent.

It usually stems from the teenage years where girls start to feel they aren’t good enough, or they are not as smart or as beautiful as their friends. Major causes are unhealthy relationships with parents, toxic friends or peers, trauma, body image, negative thoughts, etc.

Low self-esteem can easily carry on into adulthood, interfering with your ability to lead a fulfilling, healthy life. One of the most important things to know is that low self-esteem is not an accurate reflection of reality or something set in stone.

Low self-esteem is a state of mind, and it can be changed.

Here are 9 ways you can start your journey to self-love by overcoming low self-esteem.

1. Know Yourself

If your desire is for personal growth, it is vital that you come to understand yourself and know what makes you bloom. You may be aware of a number of flaws, yet embracing them and moving forward becomes your source of courage.

Nobody is perfect — you may spend your entire life trying to fill an empty shoe that does not exist if you follow this line of thinking.

Stand before a mirror and simply admire your reflection — do you like what you see?

2. Stop worrying about the opinions of others

In that same vein, don’t worry about what society thinks or expects of you. You can’t make everyone happy, so this is a waste of time and will only slow you down on your journey to being the best you.

3. Allow yourself make mistakes

We’re told again and again from a young age “nobody’s perfect, everyone makes mistakes.” But the older you get, the more pressure you feel never to fail. Cut yourself some slack! Make mistakes so you can learn and grow from them. Embrace your past. You’re constantly changing and growing from who you once were into who you are today and who you will be one day.

So, forget about that voice in your head that says you need to be perfect. Make mistakes — lots of them! The lessons you’ll gain are priceless.

4. Embrace Your Positive Nature

When you entertain positive thoughts, you become kinder towards yourself, and your self-love and self-esteem increases. Kindness towards others becomes an expression of your self-love.

You can only give out what you hold in your heart. Therefore, if you believe you are undeserving of attention and kindness, you will likely withhold sharing these virtues with others.

Every person is born positive, it’s simply their environment which shapes the person into a bitter individual. Even at this stage, you still have a choice to embrace your positive nature. Nothing is carved in stone unless you give it power and permission.

5. Don’t be afraid to let go of toxic people

Not everybody takes responsibility for the energy they put out into the world. If there’s someone who is bringing toxicity into your life and they won’t take responsibility for it, that might mean you need to step away from them. Don’t be afraid to do this. It’s liberating and important, even though it may be painful.

Remember: Protect your energy. It’s not rude or wrong to remove yourself from situations or the company of people who are draining you.

6. Release Your Worries

Worrying is a futile emotion that can be better spent by taking appropriate action. Worrying uses up vital emotional energy which instead can be channeled into developing emotional resiliency and fortitude.

The more you entertain worrying thoughts, the more you establish a place in your mind that becomes habituated to the worrying thoughts.

To entertain worrying thoughts, you establish stronger neural connections in the brain for the worrying to exist. Set your worries aside since they may be holding you back from prospering at greater levels.

7. Remember your value doesn’t lie in how your body looks

This is fundamental! So many things in the world want to distract you from this powerful truth. Sometimes even your own internalized sexism affirms your thoughts of inadequacy. You are valuable because you are you, not because of your body.

So, wear what makes you feel good. If it’s a lot or if it’s a little, wear what makes you feel confident, comfortable, and happy.

8. Put yourself first

Don’t feel bad about doing this. Women, especially, can grow accustomed to putting others first. Although there’s a time and a place for this, it shouldn’t’ be a habit that costs you your mental or emotional well-being.

Find the time to decompress. Without decompressing and recharging you can put a serious strain on yourself. Whether it’s spending the day in bed or outdoors in nature, find what helps you decompress and dedicate time to this.

9. Be Grateful

Gratitude entails being thankful for what you have right NOW. It does not mean being grateful in the future when you acquire something of value or have someone in your life who will compliment you and become the source of your happiness.

It means recognizing what you have in your life at this moment is a result of the thoughts, beliefs, and energy you created to allow you to be who you are. You create your reality through the sum of your thoughts, habits, and actions over time.