How To Overcome Imposter Syndrome And Find Your True Potential

This post explains how you can reprogram your subconscious mind by removing limiting beliefs and installing new empowering paradigms. The LifeWriting process outlined in my book, The Real Self Love Handbook and audiobook, includes a full process for healing the inner child step by step. Here, I explain how you can start the process today.

Ever wondered why you can’t get past a certain level in business or relationships? Do you ever feel like there’s a ceiling or a wall that you just keep hitting your head against that’s blocking you from really achieving what you’re capable of?

Eliminate the Beliefs That Are Limiting You

Well, I believe that you’re only limited by your ability to envision a positive, happy outcome for yourself. The biggest limitation I see in clients is the inability to take those dreams and visions and manifest them into reality because of the limiting belief programs hidden in their minds.

It’s often said that you can’t fix what you can’t see and many of the false limiting beliefs about your potential for success and your worthiness to be loved are buried deep in the shadows of your subconscious mind. Those mental blocks are what’s responsible for the frustration you feel after you’ve been planning, vision boarding, and reciting positive affirmations without getting any tangible results.

Are you a little sick of it all? Well, I know how it feels to have big ambition and plans that get derailed by self-sabotage, endless procrastination, and excuses for why you can’t get things done or why you’re still single and broke. I know how it feels to live with impostor syndrome – never feeling good enough or smart enough. Several years ago, I worked with a coach who helped me reveal what these programs were that were hidden from me in my blind spots. I needed to break past those barriers that I felt were blocking me. Through a process of self-discovery and life review, along with journaling and guided meditations, I began to see the patterns. I quickly got a clear vision of where my mental programs of lack, limitation, fear, and playing small came from and I could see why I’d developed certain habits like perfectionism and other coping strategies. I realized I tended to drop people or projects often just before a breakthrough was coming.

The information is inside all of us. The key to unlocking more of your potential or the codes to kick-starting your momentum and vitality are all in your mind waiting for you to take control of them and transform your life.

Remove the Junk Programs from Your Mind and Install Upgrades!

The life writing process that I developed can help you reveal these inner programs and will give you a simple method for changing old beliefs, reinstalling your source code – the original blueprint for vitality, achievement, love, and self-acceptance. Just imagine getting rid of the junk programs that are clogging up your mind and having the focus and life force to finally rewrite your subconscious programs so that you have more joy and success and love and fulfillment.

What would you do if your energy and focus were aligned with your dreams and desires? In my life, I saw more integrity, follow-through, and meaningful achievements as a result. I moved to France. I wrote more books. And I started two new companies. Removing the subconscious mental blocks to success and love has been the single most impactful thing I’ve ever done for myself and my clients. It is transformative to reclaim your power as the author of your life story and the architect of your dreams.

For 15 years, the greatest joy I have felt as a doctor and teacher has been seeing my clients surprise themselves as they heal, grow, and thrive as the best version of themselves year after year. You can also use my method which is outlined in my book or work with me privately or in a group. To get you started, I’ve recorded a short video and taken an excerpt from my LifeWriting Workshop called Stories with Soul so that you can identify patterns in your life.

For instance, repeated mistakes, recurring failures, or even habitual patterns and relationships. Once you see the events that you want to grow beyond, you can identify the subconscious beliefs that have made these events almost inevitable for you and stop repeating them. When you can see and analyze how and why those belief programs got installed, you can rewrite new programs for the life you really want as your authentic self. You can begin healing the wounded inner child as well.

I have simplified the process into five steps:

List your life chapters Create a timeline of significant life events Analyze the beliefs and behaviors that you have taken on Journal about the past for new perspectives Craft a new narrative including a Personal Success Mantra

This entire process will give you relief and can promote the healing of old wounds to your inner child. It can help you process traumas so that you can achieve more of what matters in your life without spinning your wheels or shutting yourself down.

You Too Can Live With Purpose, Passion, And Peace

Get started today with the LifeWriting program using the link in this description and in my bio. There are more healing exercises included in my book, The Real Self Love Handbook and the audiobook which both come with free coaching from me on the second Tuesday of every month.

If all this LifeWriting program does is give you clarity on what’s hanging you up, it will still be worth your effort. However, I know you also want to become whole and more resilient and vital. The skills that you’ll gain with storytelling and writing from your soul, well, those are bonuses.

Check out my free LifeWriting programs plus the guided meditations with the link below. One of the programs is all about overcoming victim mentality and the other is on the three keys to becoming the hero of your life. They use my signature process and are both free so start now!

I look forward to hearing how this program helps you reconnect to your Authentic Self, heal those old wounds and become the architect of your life so that you can boldly go for your dreams. Express yourself with confidence and live with more purpose, passion, and peace.

