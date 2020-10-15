How To Overcome Fear & Achieve Your Dreams

Fear: This is a reality we all share. No matter who you are, fear is a part of being human. But the thing that divides us is that everyone chooses to deal with their fears. Those who keep their fears away from their potential, while those who have chosen to overcome the fear are more likely to achieve their dreams.

If you want to achieve your dreams and goals, then learning and practicing managing your fears is an essential habit.

First, it is important to remember that fear is a physical experience. When you feel fear, your brain shatters. It distracts you from your rational mind, and you cannot solve problems at a time when you are calm. You need to identify when it is happening and the strategy to make it happen.

Here are four steps you can use today through your next fearful moment:

Identify the trigger that is causing the dreadful fear: Anytime you experience this “amygdala hijack”, write down what causes it. Get to the root of your fear. It can be as simple as “I have not reached the ikano I set for myself”. What is that specific trigger that sends you repeatedly to the rabbit hole of fear? Slow down: Do something to slow down your reaction system and reclaim your rational mind. For me it means dancing, meditating or taking a walk. Find something that works for you. Ask questions: Is this fear rational? What is the worst case scenario? If this is the worst case scenario, what can you do? Has it happened in the past? If yes, how did you solve it? Is there enough evidence that the worst case scenario is likely? Do you believe you can overcome it? Take Action: Taking action helps you to get the data you need to overcome your fear. Pay attention to all the realities and achievements that justify your fears. In the midst of the action, remember all the evidence of your ability. The action helps you navigate the unknown.

Living with fear will not do. No person is immune, despite what you may see on social media. Once you accept that it is there, you can begin to see it as a sign that you are moving your comfort zone. It tells you that you are pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Just make sure it’s a possibility you’re pushing, not a threat. Hope you can tell the difference.