How to Overcome Failures in Life?

Someone great once said, “Failures are the building blocks of success”. In today’s world of the immense rat race, this is one principle that everyone should always remember. The path to success is not easy. It is never a bed of roses. There are going to be rough patches, there are going to be failures. And if there aren’t any then one should know they are not on the right path. Thus making mistakes, correcting them so that we can do better should be a priority in life. Overcoming failures is thus a necessity.



There are multiple ways of overcoming these failures. The best ways are listed below.

1. Treating failures as friends and not enemies



– My dad always used to say if a person does not get criticized or stopped for a mistake at least once a day then know that the entire day was a mistake. Life cannot have a single error-free day because we learn every day from life. Failures are thus an inevitable part of life. So, to get better it is important to fail, to make mistakes. As that will help us stop and look back. Thus, one should never be scared or worried about failures rather they should always have room for it. They should be calm, composed and treat failures rationally.



2. Dissecting and analyzing the failures

– To overcome failures and have the taste of success, it is important to scrutinize and analyze the mistake. Often, the failure is not due to the reason we think. The first priority should thus be to find the original mistake and then the following question should always be “Where”, where did it go wrong? Once the reasons for failures are clear, it becomes easier to get through them. It makes way for the correction then.



3. Deciding the next step

– After understanding the mistake, one should then wisely plan the next step. The next step should be made keeping in mind the mistakes of the past and the calculative risks that may come in the future. With a positive outlook, calm mind, and rationality, overcoming failures becomes easier.



4. Being ready for failures

– It does not matter how perfect and carefully a plan is devised, it might fail at any stage. It is synonymous in life as well, thus one should always expect the unexpected. If a person is ready beforehand, then it becomes easier to accept. Acceptance is the greatest virtue required when it comes to dealing with failure. The faster we accept, the easier we can move on and make things right.



5. Always have plan B ready

– This is one of the golden rules of life. No matter what the situation is, one should always have plan B ready. Nobody should restrict themselves to a particular option. There should be alternatives that come in handy!

We can choose to see failure as “the end of the world,” or as proof of just how inadequate we are. Or, we can look at failure as the incredible learning experience that it often is. Every time we fail at something, we can choose to look for the lesson we’re meant to learn.

These lessons are very important; they’re how we grow, and how we keep from making that same mistake again. Failures stop us only if we let them.

It’s easy to find successful people who have experienced failure. For example:

Michael Jordan is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. And yet, he was cut from his high school basketball team because his coach didn’t think he had enough skill.

Warren Buffet, one of the world’s richest and most successful businessmen, was rejected by Harvard University.

Richard Branson, owner of the Virgin empire, is a high-school dropout.

If these simple steps can be followed, life would become a lot easier.