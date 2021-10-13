How to Overcome Difficult Decisions in Your Life

Some decisions can be difficult. Whether it’s what you’re going to wear on a date or whether you should go for the promotion at work, sometimes you need to weigh up your options carefully before making a decision. If you don’t, the consequences could severely affect other areas of your life. Some people never seem to get things right… they keep screwing up one thing after another and if they knew how to make good decisions, they probably wouldn’t be in this mess.

But here’s the thing: good decision-making is a science. There are things that everyone needs to know about making good decisions so they can sort out their lives.

So let’s get started, shall we? In this article, I’m going to explain the basics elements of decision-making and show you how to apply them in your life so you can make great decisions every time.

But sometimes those little decisions become difficult and leave us feeling stressed out and unsure of the right thing to do. And not just for a few minutes either – these kinds of decisions tend to stick with us for hours, days or even longer. So if you’re having problems making tough choices in your life – this article is for you.

Here are some tips to help you become more confident when it comes to making decisions, both big and small.

1. Breathe

You know that funny feeling in your chest when you’re about to make a really tough decision? It’s called anxiety. If you’re not prepared for it, the stress of an upcoming decision can sometimes feel unbearable. Try taking some time out before you make any decisions to calm yourself down. Take a few slow breaths while focusing on each one as it goes in and out of your body. This relaxes your mind, which will make you feel much better equipped to deal with whatever situation is at hand. And the next time you find yourself getting anxious over something, just remember how good it feels!

2. Think of the worst case scenario

You’re at a party and you’ve just been introduced to someone new. You go up to them, smile and shake their hand, then suddenly they ask about your job…your heart jumps into your mouth; you don’t know what you do for work. Panicking slightly, you avoid eye contact and respond with ‘Oh I’m between jobs right now’. If this sounds like something that’s happened to you (or is still happening) – don’t worry. Everyone has moments like these when our mind draws a complete blank in front of other people. Remember that if someone asks about your career or things related to it, there are plenty of ways you could answer the question without lying. It’s tough but just remember the worst case scenario isn’t too bad.

3. Reward yourself

Don’t you love it when after a long day at work, you finally get to kick back with your favorite TV show? Giving yourself small rewards can make hard decisions seem less taxing on your mind. If you’re feeling stressed about the decision in question, try rewarding yourself for taking action, regardless of what it is. This will motivate you to keep working towards making the decision easier – and before long, you’ll start noticing how much more positive you feel about the choices you’ve made!

4. Backtrack

Remember that time two years ago when you were on holiday with your family? You probably know exactly where your photos are from that trip… but do you remember the annoying girl on the tour who wouldn’t stop asking you questions? You don’t know why she stood out so much, but for some reason it’s stuck with you all this time.

While not every decision is worth remembering, there are usually things that stick in our memories after they’ve occurred. So if you find yourself struggling to make a tough choice, try backtracking. Try thinking back to where your life was two years ago and remember what decisions were hard then. It can sometimes be surprising how many of those ‘tough’ decisions ended up being the best ones once all was said and done!

5. Everyday choices

Even though we often end up feeling stressed or unhappy about our decisions long term, there are plenty of smaller choices we make every day that are far more positive. When you’re feeling down about making tough decisions, think back to your daily routine for some comfort. The first thing I do when I wake up is make a cup of tea and feed my cat, then go on to check my emails, read the news and finally start work after drinking another cuppa around 10am. If there’s one thing I know for sure it’s that this cup of tea makes everything better!

Final Thoughts

You don’t have to be stressed out or nervous about difficult decisions anymore. By following these simple steps each time you feel overwhelmed by something, you’ll notice just how much easier it becomes to choose what’s best for you. All, the only person who ever truly knows what’s best for you is yourself!