How to Overcome Bad Leadership | Matthew Littlemore | Orlando, Florida

By

Working in an organization headed by stubborn or uncompromising leaders is sometimes tricky. These organizations tend to have stressed and unsatisfied employees. Bad leadership may take many forms, such as a boss who micromanages everyone. Other types can be bullies or people with anger management problems. Despite all this, there are things employees can do that can help them achieve their goals even under the supervision of incompetent leaders.

IDENTIFY WHETHER THE LEADER IS BAD

Sometimes, life pressures might bring about negative aspects of a person. Empathy is a skill we should all possess. Before jumping to conclusions, employees should observe their bosses for a certain period of time before concluding that they are a lousy leader. They should compare the good and bad side of their experiences and they should talk to some of their workmates and find out whether they view the boss in a similar light. As employees try to conclude whether they are dealing with a bad boss, they should avoid judging them, and at the same time try to be forgiving.

LEARN THE LEADER’S MANAGEMENT STYLE/ MOTIVATION FACTORS

Employees should strive to understand their bosses’ management style. They should get to know how their bosses like to communicate or delegate duties, as well as their motivational factors. It is possible that the boss prefers updates every one-hour, or they prefer the work projects completed within a specific period. This way, employees will understand how they can work to bridge the gap with their bosses.

LEARN HOW TO ADAPT

Learning how to adapt to the boss’s preferences will solve most misunderstandings between the employees and their bosses. Although it is difficult to adapt completely to another person’s way of doing things, compromising with your boss will most likely solve many problems and let you keep your job.

ALWAYS STAY ONE STEP AHEAD

If a manager in a specific department is the issue, employees can learn to handle these leaders by anticipating their next move and providing information to them before they ask. This way, these bosses will resist the urge to request information from them every thirty minutes.

KNOW WHEN TO LEAVE THE ORGANIZATION

If, after a thorough evaluation, the employee feels that they cannot continue to compromise, and their bosses are never ready to listen, they can make the final decision to leave the workplace. They can try moving to a different department if possible or swipe jobs to another organization if the job is becoming toxic.

This article was originally published on MatthewLittlemore.com

    Matthew Littlemore, Global Financier

    Based in Orlando, Florida, Matthew Littlemore is a global experienced financier who has worked within diverse industries, including banking, education, manufacturing, and healthcare. Originally from the United Kingdom, Matthew Littlemore has gained multiple experiences for areas all over the globe.

     

    A leader in his field with 15+ years of experience, Matthew Littlemore has built his career on twin pillars of expertise in finance and in business intelligence. His experience and analytical approach to the latter in particular has set him apart from his peers.

     

    A detail-oriented and technically minded individual, Matthew Littlemore has managed teams, both large and small, across departments including Human Resources, IT, finance, accounting, and FP&A. He has worked within strategic analytics and business intelligence, cultivating a unique skill set that allows him to excel in finance and operations alike.

     

    Matt has cleaned and managed business data on behalf of large organizations, enabling them to make smarter, data-driven decisions on both a proactive and reactive basis. Be it solving on-the-spot problems or shedding light on business drivers, Matt knows that business intelligence is key for success in every organization.

    Matthew Littlemore has experience in risk management as well. At once forward-thinking and analytical, he is able to guide organizations to take on new initiatives while mitigating the risks that they may offer to the business. Matthew has delivered on major projects and has had three successful ERP upgrades over the years.

    Matthew Littlemore has expertise in strategic planning and execution, financial modeling and forecasting, organizational design, banking structure and relationship management, business intelligence and data governance, financial responsibility, and mergers and acquisitions.

