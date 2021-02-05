How To Overcome A Lack Mindset: 3 Ways

Do you have trouble seeing the glass half full instead of half empty? Are you afraid that you’ve already invested so much time and energy into your job that you’re scared to go after your dreams in case it doesn’t work out?

These are just a few examples of having a lack mindset. A lack mindset, or lack mentality, is the belief that there will never be enough good things coming your way. You think in terms of scarcity instead of abundance.

When you develop a lack mentality, it causes you to hold onto things that no longer make you happy. You’re comfortable where you are and afraid to lose that comfort. So, instead of making changes that could transform your life for the better, you stay stagnant.

If this sounds familiar, then it’s time for a reset. Here are 3 simple ways you can work to overcome a lack mindset today.

Do Your Research

How much do you know about having a lack mindset? Doing your research is the best way to begin the process of overcoming this mentality.

The more you understand about the thoughts in your head, the easier it is to manage and even overcome them. Educating yourself about the lack mentality will help you determine why these thoughts occur so you can prevent them from coming back.

There are tons of resources available on the subject of lack mentality. Learning about it through others’ experiences can also give you the tools you need to overcome this way of thinking.

Consider the Best Case Scenario

A huge part of getting rid of a lack mentality is by reframing your thoughts and feelings. When we don’t receive the outcome we want, we’re quick to think of ourselves as failures who will never accomplish our goals.

But life isn’t a cookie-cutter, black-and-white experience. Understand that just because something didn’t pan out the way you imagined doesn’t mean it’s a horrible thing. Learn to embrace your reality for what it is so you can make the most of it.

A simple way to reframe your mindset is by stopping these thoughts in their tracks and considering the best case scenario instead. It’s easy to wallow in self-pity, sadness, and hopelessness, but it’s even easier to take an experience as a lesson and move on.

The next time you tell yourself you aren’t good enough or don’t have what it takes to be successful, stop these thoughts in their tracks. Then, replace them with something positive, like a best-case scenario. Instead of saying, “I didn’t get the position because I’m not talented enough,” try saying, “This opportunity wasn’t for me and better things are coming my way.”

This gives you room to appreciate the rejection and realize that better things are on the horizon. You may not know what they are or when you’ll receive these blessings, but they’re always there if you’re willing to acknowledge them.

Keep a Journal

Many people aren’t even aware they harbor a lack mindset, which leads them to continue their negative thought patterns. Self-awareness is the first step to changing any behavior or pattern. For many, having an outlet helps them understand themselves better.

A great way to track and change the state of your mindset is by keeping a journal. Writing down your thoughts is an excellent way to spot your negative patterns and stop them in their tracks.

Aside from a regular journal, it also helps to have a gratitude journal. This is where you write down the things you’re grateful for. The best part is that there’s nothing too big or small to feel thankful for. Whether it’s appreciating a sunny day or a loved one, there are endless ways to practice gratitude and feel fulfilled. This leads to an abundance mindset that sets you up for success.

Your Turn

Doing your best to overcome a lack mentality allows you to lead a more fulfilling, satisfying life. You don’t want to spend your time thinking about the opportunities you could have had. If you work on managing your lack mindset, you’ll be able to appreciate even the smallest blessings in your life. How will you work to overcome your lack mindset?