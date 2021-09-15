Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How to Organize a Community Day

Are you interested in planning a fun day of activities for your community? In his new blog post, Tyler Sadek lists things to keep in mind as you start planning.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In the world of marketing, there are many different tactics to reach your target audience. Community days are an excellent way for small businesses and other organizations to get their name out there interactively and engagingly. But how do you organize a successful community day? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to organize a successful community day event!

Create a Budget

The first thing you need to do is decide on a budget for your community day event. Community days can be organized in many different ways, depending upon the venue and the number of expected participants. A community day at a local park or another outdoor setting may cost much less than an indoor gathering space. If you are planning your event during a holiday weekend, be sure to consider the cost of any additional staff that will be needed to help make your event successful.

Pull a Team Together

Once you’ve determined your budget, it’s time to pull together a team. Community events are all about building a sense of community among the participants. This is why this type of event must be organized by members of a local business or organization. However, they still need help from others! Think about what kinds of people may be beneficial to have on your team. Are there any local business owners that you could approach for donations or support? Could you get a hold of some volunteers who can lend their time during the planning and execution of this event?

Advertise Your Community Day Event

After you have decided upon a budget for your community day event, it is time to begin advertising! You have many different advertising options available when organizing a community day event. You can post social media updates, create a Facebook event for attendees to RSVP to (or purchase tickets if you are organizing a fundraising event), and reach out to local radio stations and newspapers in your area for coverage of the community day. Keep in mind when promoting your event that some people will be coming because they want to help out. Others will be coming to see what the cause is all about. Still, others may attend your community day event just to support local businesses. Make sure your promotion material reflects this!

There is no one size fits all approach to organizing a community day event. It depends on your organization and the type of activity you are planning, but hopefully, this step-by-step guide has given you some great ideas for getting started!

    Tyler Sadek

    Tyler Sadek is a talented business and investment professional. Currently, he has set his sights on spreading awareness about water filtration's benefits. Learn more by visiting his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    This Is The One Thing No One’s Been Telling You About Becoming More Influential

    by Darrah Brustein
    Community//

    This Is The One Thing No One’s Been Telling You About Becoming More Influential

    by Darrah Brustein
    Community//

    Jessica Bishop of The Budget Savvy Bride: “Never stop promoting”

    by Theresa Albert
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.