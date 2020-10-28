How to Network Remotely

While working from home has its benefits, it can also take you out of the social and professional loop. Especially now that remote workers are also facing lockdowns that keep them from socially engaging with others, finding new ways to network is vital. Here are a few ways you can boost your ability to network from home.

Join Social Media Groups

It’s not enough to simply maintain an active social media account. If you’re just interacting with the same group of people day to day, you’re limiting your ability to network with others. Instead, browse groups on Facebook and LinkedIn and look for groups that focus on your particular areas of interest. This will help you get to know other professionals in your field.

Connect With Your Alma Mater

You should also follow the pages that your alma mater manages on social media. This is a great way to reconnect with the classmates you have lost touch with over the years. Additionally, you can add yourself to newsletter mailing lists to make sure you find out about upcoming events sponsored by the school. As you start attending official functions, you’ll begin forming new friendships with other graduates who are also interested in networking.

Be Yourself

When you do interact with new people, resist the urge to put on a facade. Instead, be genuine and don’t be shy about talking about your passions. Your ability to be genuine and honest will encourage others to respond to you in a similar manner. This is the best way to build long-lasting friendships with others in your fields of interest.

Offer Something of Value

When networking, it’s easy to fall into the trap of trying to get something from the other person, but this can lead to sour feelings. Instead, be earnest in getting to know that other person and, as you build upon your conversation, focus on what you can do for them. You’ll be much more memorable if you can offer something of value without asking for anything in return.

Networking from home requires developing a positive and relevant digital presence. If you can present yourself in a transparent manner, others in your field of interest will be more willing to open up to you. Over time, you can use these tips to develop a networking strategy that will help you build a vast network of professionals.

Originally published on DestryWitt.net.