Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Network Like a Leader

Most professionals see networking as an uncomfortable and necessary evil to seek new opportunities, establish influential relationships, and get essential tasks done. Business leaders who want to advance their careers, build their reputations, and develop a personal brand may have to engage in operational and personal networking. Operational networking enables professionals to build strong and long-lasting […]

By

Most professionals see networking as an uncomfortable and necessary evil to seek new opportunities, establish influential relationships, and get essential tasks done. Business leaders who want to advance their careers, build their reputations, and develop a personal brand may have to engage in operational and personal networking.

Operational networking enables professionals to build strong and long-lasting relationships with supervisors, subordinates, customers, suppliers, and other personnel within their internal networks. Leaders need to make connections with these people to help complete vital tasks, allocate resources appropriately, and coordinate staff. Robust operational networks comprise relationships built on trust and affinity.

Personal networking helps leaders build relationships with people outside of their organization or immediate circle. Personal contacts can serve as valuable referrals and sources of industry-specific information. Some of these external colleagues can become supportive mentors who can help young professionals with difficult professional issues and find solutions.

Most managers engage primarily in operational and personal networking. Unfortunately, many fall short of engaging in networking that’s more strategic. In addition to using networks for personal and professional development, leaders can use strategic networks to leverage their professional relationships, get a sense of the bigger picture, and take their organizations into the future.

Strategic networking involves developing relationships with stakeholders who can lend support to future priorities and initiatives. Effective leaders continually try to figure out what will help them and their organizations succeed and adapt to economic changes. These leaders understand that strategically utilizing both internal and external networks will help them take their business to new levels.

Of the three types of networking, strategic networking makes the most impact on individual and organizational success. Being strategic means leveraging both internal and external professional connections. In particular, effective leaders find mentors outside their organizations who can help them continue to learn and develop professionally. At the same time, they know not to overlook their current internal networks.

Finally, leaders who are skilled at strategic networking understand that these relationships are mutually beneficial. They know how to give back in response to the mentoring, opportunities, and support they have received from others. Strategic networking requires approaching each connection by reaching out and providing some benefit to the other person first to establish a relationship. 

Originally published on PaulKosinski.net

Paul Kosinski, Paul Kosinski at SuttonPark Capital

Throughout his career, Paul Kosinski has been acquiring and developing his skills as a leader. He uses these skills in his work as COO at SuttonPark Capital. Paul Kosinski lives and works in Boca Raton, Florida. Paul Kosinski attended Pace University’s Lubin School of Business, earning his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Economics and graduating with honors.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What This Entrepreneur Taught Me About Building A Positive Network Around You

by Sofia Vargas
Community//

Smart Networking: The Right (and Wrong) Way to Network

by Jessica Lui
Community//

How Women Network Differently than Men

by Clarele Mortimer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.