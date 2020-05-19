How To Narrow Your “Expert” Focus — While You Avoid Trying To Keep Up With Every Piece Of Published Content…

I have more books on my (virtual) bookshelves than I’ll probably ever read (or at least retain much of the information from).

I’ll never get caught up on all the podcasts I’m subscribed to.

There are too many videos uploaded to YouTube every minute for me to watch them all, even at 2X speed with 3 screens (phone, tablet, laptop).

I’m alright with all of this. The reason: I’ve picked a handful (read: a number I can count on one hand) of people whom I’ve decided to get and stay 100% caught up on everything they do, offer, or share.

If they say it, I listen.

What they write, I read.

They’re selling it? I’m buying.

I’m immersing myself in just this select few.

Anyone outside of this group, I’ll still enjoy their stuff when I have time or space, but if / when I fall behind on the outsiders, I’m fine with it. They’re not in my “immersion” group.

No one person covers everything (at least, not well). And it’s good to have a couple different perspectives, even on the same subject, from which you can form your own views.

This simple practice is what I suggest you do to help yourself make sense of all the content and material out there today. Don’t try to “catch up” on everyone. Do the math: it ain’t happening.

You are physically incapable of taking it all in, so stop trying, and don’t hold yourself to such a standard.

Choose a few, and stick to them.

Choose wisely, and those choices will pay you back 20X or more.

I wrote The Mirror Of Motivation to help you get focused on the essential aspects of your life, which will enable you to block out anything that’s not serving your chief aims.

Get The Mirror Of Motivation FREE here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com

Make sure to take the following MasterClasses related to this very topic —

#283: TMI: Choose Your Gurus and Eliminate The Rest

#1402: The 5 Levels Of Expertise

#556: Expertise: If You Can’t Teach It, You Don’t Know It

#1466: How To Stop Your Mindless Information Consumption

#1193: Focus: The Force Multiplier

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,435+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup