How to Nail a Job Remotely From Afar During the Covid-19 Pandemic

While the coronavirus pandemic begins to affect societies across the world, the outbreak has left few businesses unaffected, and it has significant consequences not just for the workplace but also for the recruiting cycle.

Many companies have agreed to suspend recruiting until the economic effect of the outbreak is fully apparent, but several others tend to hire in an attempt to avert a downturn of sales.

Nevertheless, in several cases the virus has spurred new demand for careers relating to contagious diseases, according to employment websites, which has reported a more than double of job listings with keywords relating to coronavirus this month, especially within the government, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals.

Nonetheless, initiatives aimed at mitigating the epidemic, such as social distancing and work from home programs, have forced businesses to get innovative in their recruiting practices and others are moving to automated approaches, such as video conferences.

In an attempt to reduce COVID-19’s long-term impacts on their operations, corporations are looking to technologies to ensure quality of operation throughout this unpredictable period

The transfer isn’t without precedent. In addition to a general upswing of video interviewing during the last two years , owing to advancements in technology, recent cycles of economic and social turmoil have contributed to an increase of remote employment , for example after the global financial crisis of 2008.

“We’ve seen tremendous development in recruiting technologies since the last crisis, which is why I’m not shocked that we’re beginning to see a surge in demand from hiring teams after the coronavirus epidemic.

Yet it will represent a fresh age for interview subjects and interviewers. Most individuals who are accustomed to in-person interviews will have to turn for the first time to automated screening systems, and consider different approaches to better interact electronically about themselves and their businesses.

Candidate Advice

Check the connectivity — Make sure that the internet connectivity and the video conferencing system perform well until the interview.

Dress accordingly —According to ladders, dressing up for performance for remote interviews is no less necessary. Dress up smartly, like you should for an interview in person, and make sure the surroundings are safe.

Be confident — Do your research like you should with every other interview, rehearse your answers to main interview questions and answer your own interviewer’s questions.

Be approachable — make eye-contact, smile regularly and generally communicate with the interviewer to express your excitement about the job.

Remove obstacles — Make sure the researcher is completely involved by increasing all threats, including the mobile.

Follow-up — Write the interviewer a follow-up message, and thank them for their support.