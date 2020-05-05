Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Move the Needle on Your Goals Every Day

Don’t leave your goals up to chance, or let them fall to the back-burner. Set yourself up for success to work on your goals every day with these tips.

By

“I have no idea how to start!” Have you ever had an idea for something you’d love to do, then had this thought? It’s not uncommon to feel like you could use a little more clarity and a strategic game plan to conquer your passion projects or purpose-fueled endeavors. Especially, if you’re tackling these things in addition to a full time job, family responsibilities, and your day to day life.

I get requests all the time for a daily system you can rely on that will set you up for success to continually get you closer to your goals—whether they’re wellness, career, or life goals. 

For my exact system, click here! In the meantime, here are 5 things you can do to set yourself up for success in making time for your goals every day. 

Make your to-do list ahead of time so when you sit down to work you already know what to do/where to start
If you’ve ever wasted 30 of your allotted 60 minutes just trying to figure out what to do next, you know what I’m talking about. Instead of wasting your precious time coming up with a plan to take action, make your list ahead of time so you can jump right in!

Have a main focus for each day of the week
Rather than switching tasks every day, which expends more energy since you have to repeatedly activate and deactivate different parts of your brain, focus on one function each day by grouping all similar tasks together. This allows you to go deep into one set of activities, rather than shifting your attention. 

Identify your top priority of the day (yes, just one)
After you’ve made a to-do list, identify the ONE thing that absolutely needs to get done, and make this your priority. Sometimes things take longer than we think they will, so if you want to make progress every single day, differentiate which things can wait until later if necessary.

Schedule your non-work time (walks, breaks, workouts, lunch)
Do you have non-negotiable activities that make you feel good, help you stay focused, and restore your energy? Schedule them on your calendar so they don’t fall to the wayside. Even if they’re not directly contributing to your productivity (i.e. helping you cross things off your list), they’re just as important because they support your wellbeing.

Create work hours for yourself (when you start and stop work every day – no exceptions)
Don’t leave time for your goals up to chance! Identify when you’ll start and stop your work each day, so you can plan accordingly for the things you want to make time for. If you’re working a full-tiome job and pursuing your passions on the side, set firm start and stop times for your day job. 

Your goals don’t happen overnight. It takes consistent and intentional efforts, and small steps that add up over time. While these may seem like obvious tasks, they’ll set you up for micro-successes every day!

Pia Beck, CEO + Coach at Curate Well Co.

I help emerging and established entrepreneurs start and scale savvy, streamlined, and sensational businesses, make a massive aligned and authentic impact, and launch life they love (+ leave a legacy).

My expertise is in combining process and purpose to turn your pain points into action items. I'm exceptional and organization and implementation. If you're looking for strategy, systems and steps to execute on your big picture idea, I'm here to help.

 

At Curate Well Co. we believe in a curated life on purpose through turning your passion into a (profitable) business that helps others. 

curatewell.co

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.