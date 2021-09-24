Sometimes when we do things it is easy to get motivated. We may be having a great day and our motivation is at its peak level. This allows us to accomplish a lot of tasks throughout the course of that day. Other days, however, seem to go completely opposite. Motivation seems non-existent and we don’t want to do anything. It’s almost as if we are being held back by something, but there is nothing that’s holding us back.

We want to do things, but our motivation levels are too low.

How can you make sure you don’t have one of those days? How can you ensure that every day is a great day where motivation is high? The following tips will show you how to motivate yourself.

When motivation is low…

Motivation is great to have, but it is not always easy to come by. It’s like a battery that drains over time. When we need motivation the most, it seems like it has completely run out and we can’t do anything to get more.

However, motivation is by no means impossible to accomplish. If you are having a hard time motivating yourself it might be because of the tips on this list. Check them over and see what you can change in your life to achieve more motivation on a day-to-day basis.

1. Tell yourself that you can do it

If your motivation levels are low, you might be thinking about all of the things that could go wrong. You might be wondering if other people have accomplished this goal before and you should just give up now because they have a head start on you. You shouldn’t think about other people or what might go wrong. Instead, tell yourself that you can accomplish the task at hand and keep your focus on what is positive.

2. Remind yourself why you want to accomplish the task at hand

Sometimes when our motivation is low we start thinking about what’s fun or easy instead of doing something that’s going to be productive for us in the long run. Instead of thinking about the task in a way that’s going to demotivate you, remind yourself why you want to accomplish it. For example, if you have your eye on a new TV then maybe it would be worth it to spend some extra hours at work so that you can save up for it. Visualize what would happen if you don’t accomplish your goal and use that image to motivate yourself.

3. Keep your goal in mind and visualize what it feels like when you accomplish it

Visualize your goals as often as possible, especially when you are feeling unmotivated. The more vivid the picture of what would happen if you accomplished your goal, the better. Think about what you will do once everything is accomplished and how it will feel to have worked so hard for something.

4. Celebrate small milestones

Small milestones are a great way to stay motivated throughout the course of your goal-setting process or task at hand. When you celebrate every small milestone, it makes each individual step more enjoyable and much less daunting. You can even take a step further and reward yourself when you complete a big milestone or task by purchasing something you’ve been eyeing in the store.