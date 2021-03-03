How to motivate employees in this confinement

Following the recent announcement of confinement in ten regions of Peru, people’s mental health and well-being are once again put at risk. This situation has a significant emotional impact that can limit people’s performance. In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression and anxiety cost the world economy US $ 1 trillion annually in lost productivity.

In 2020, the WHO found that, because of social isolation and the pandemic, 40% of the population was experiencing mild symptoms of anxiety, and 23% depression. This year, employers face the challenge once again of maintaining motivation in their collaborators in confined conditions.

Promote healthy routines in your employees.

When working remotely, there is a danger that work will end up permeating all aspects of employees' lives, which can increase stress levels. To counter this situation, teams be encouraged to establish healthy routines, such as taking regular breaks, engaging in physical activities, and requiring that they turn off work computers at the end of each day.

Maintain efficient communication with your team.

Good communication allows workers to feel less isolated, more valued, and better understand what is expected of them. Consequently, productivity levels improve. To this end, the executive recommends that virtual team meetings be encouraged, that constant feedback and support be offered to staff, that long-term plans are informed, and that available resources and support options be made known.

Celebrate the success and accomplishments of your staff.

In this situation, it is important that companies continue to recognize employees who exceed the mints or who obtain extraordinary results. Employees who go beyond their duty, without having their achievements recognized, are prone to disengagement and become demotivated.

When a company recognizes its human teams, it generates a good predisposition in them and creates a positive work environment. This can be done by congratulating prominent individuals during virtual team meetings, posting good work internally, making salary increases, giving out productivity bonuses, virtual gift cards, or tuition vouchers, now that classes begin again.

Although, due to the crisis conditions, it may be financially unviable to raise wages, a strategic alternative is corporate benefits such as virtual or traditional food and gift cards from Edenred Peru. These improve salary proposals, allow companies to save up to 48% in labor cost overruns and retain key talent.

Invest in the mental health and well-being of your employees.

According to the WHO, for every dollar invested in the extension of treatment for common mental disorders, there is a return of US $ 4 in the improvement of health and productivity. For this second confinement, the level of development that the psychological capital of the collaborators has will be decisive in the productivity of the companies, the work environment that is lived and the adaptation to change.