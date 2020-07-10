Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to mobilize and transform global equity

We begin to listen to our humanity across the globe.

By

As the pandemic continues to extract global human losses more businesses die fiscal deaths with significant social consequences.

The World Inequality database recently reported that the global statutory corporate tax rate has fallen by half. The implications are that funding for social and other public good programs has dwindled globally. The policy conclusions follow:

POLICY CONCLUSIONS

• Cutting corporate tax rates is less likely to generate quick positive effects on wages than textbook economic models suggest. For wages to rise, factors of production that complement labor need to increase. This can happen fast if tangible capital flows from abroad, less so if it ismostly paper profits that move across borders.

• Profit shifting reduces the effective rates paid by multinationals compared to local firms, which could affect competition.

• Profit shifting also reduces the taxes paid by the wealthy, as ownership of these firms is concentrated. This might call for offsetting changes in individual income taxation, or changes in the way multinational companies are taxed

In our previous work, we used similar data to demonstrate income inequity across countries:

Furthermore, the report indicates if the US continues in historic patterns the forecast for 2050 is significantly worse. How then do we take the lessons of history and make a better future? We begin to listen to our humanity, across the globe. We begin to understand that we may have differences but to truly create a sustainable tomorrow we must transform the imbalances of the past and create more and equitable distribution of human existence globally.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Investing in Inclusion and Diversity

by Mariely Rivera Hernández
Community//

These 29 Executives Show How We Can Close The Gender Wage Gap

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Award Winning British Economist Portia Antonia Alexis Explains why Singapore’s Wealthy Are Doing Great – Except For One Thing: Income Inequality

by Scott Autten

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.