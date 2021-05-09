How to Minimise The Effects of the Pandemic on Our Mental Health

The global Covid 19 pandemic has changed the lives of many people beyond recognition. People have lost their jobs, others their business and homes. Others have suffered from anxiety, isolation, domestic violence, divorce and a lack of human contact for months. No one know what the long-term effects will be of all these things on peoples lives.

Organisations such as the Health Foundation are conducting their own research into this and have also been helping and supporting people with many of the above issues. They are building knowledge that will help to understand the long-term implications on the nation’s health and well-being. More information on what they are doing can be found here at www.health.org.uk

For those who have been lucky enough to retain employment and financial stability, the increased need to work from home has created a number of issues. For example it has increased the number of hours that we are all sitting in front of a computer screen or tablet. The result of which has been a rise in the number of people suffering from tired and dry eyes (caused by staring at a screen and not blinking enough). The traditional advice of taking regular breaks and looking away from your screen hasn’t been easy to follow as working from home has necessitated longer working hours for many.

This has led many people to search for additional solutions for the discomfort caused by blue light emissions. Blue light glasses are one such solution. They provide a stylish and effective method for reducing the effects of long-term exposure to computer screen glare and blue light. They can be used to reduce the discomfort associated with extended exposure to blue light and can be bought from companies such as Odysee Eyewear available at www.odyseebrand.com They have a wide range of stylish, modern glasses to choose from at affordable prices with a style to suit everyone. A must have for anyone looking to refresh their look and reduce the unwanted and potentially damaging effects of blue light exposure such as red, sore eyes, lack of sleep and age-related macular degeneration.

According to www.webmd.com exposure to blue light is a serious matter as it can ‘trigger eyestrain and lead to a range of health issues. These include cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, poor sleep, and mood disorders’. Although there is no concrete evidence to support it (primarily a lack of research) many users of blue light glasses have reported less eye-strain and improved sleep. Odysee Brand recommend that blue light exposure is kept to a minimum and the best way to do this, bearing in mind blue light is all around us, is to wear blue light glasses!

Working from home isn’t something that will be going away and as long as we are all working remotely there will be a need to use screens of some description. Many employers have discovered that allowing staff to work from home reduces the cost of their office space, heating and lighting. In addition, staff are more efficient as such things as time-consuming travel, the distraction caused by staff chatting with colleagues in the office and the need to arrange flexible work patterns to accommodate childcare are all eliminated.

Many of the problems discussed above associated with lockdown, including isolation and lack of human interaction have, according to the mental health charity Mind, significantly negatively impacted people’s mental health www.mind.org.uk The need to meet face to face in a work setting simply hasn’t been satisfied by online meetings. People need human interaction! If remote working is to be the future of working then tools such as blue light glasses to facilitate improved comfort can only be a good thing.

The impact that Covid 19 has had on the whole world and is continuing to have was unimaginable 2 years ago. However, there are lots of things that we are able to do to reduce the negative effects that it has had on our lives. Make sure that you look after your health and well-being have the covid 19 vaccination – https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ Make use of blue light glasses to cut down on eye strain and the risks associated with exposure to blue light caused by extended use of computer screens – available at – www.odyseebrand.com

Ensure you exercise regularly (walking is just as good as a work out in a gym to help improve your mental health!)