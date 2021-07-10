How To Measure Progress And Achieve Your Goals: 3 Tips

Do you set goals for yourself but constantly find it difficult to achieve them? If so, you might be looking for a plan to help you commit to what you want and see yourself at the finish line.

It’s not uncommon to create personal and professional goals that end up getting pushed to the back burner. Many people make New Year’s resolutions they forget about halfway into the year. Then, there are others who work towards their goals until they see the results they were looking for.

So what separates the two categories of goal-makers? The answer is that those who accomplish their goals have a plan and take consistent action. Additionally, they have ways of measuring their progress so they know where they stand and can continue adjusting accordingly.

If you want to measure your progress and start seeing results, here are 3 ways you can get started.

Get Specific

It’s easy to set a generalized goal because there’s no effort or timeline behind its planning. It’s crucial to set specific goals to have a clear idea of what you’re working towards and organize your time accordingly.

Let’s say you create a goal to monetize a hobby. Instead of leaving it at that, you need to make your vision more specific so you can start drafting a plan to take you from step A to step B.

You can change your goal from “monetizing a hobby” to:

Make $5k in sales by July 2022

Your new goal tells you how much you want to make and how long you’re giving yourself to accomplish that goal. You can now start to break down how you’ll get to that point. Sometimes, working backward lets you see your mission more clearly so you can create an actionable game plan.

Organize Your Time

Do you find yourself without a schedule or routine to follow that allows you to consistently work towards your goals? If you don’t regularly do things to work towards your goals, you won’t be able to see them through.

Achieving goals requires consistent effort which needs to be a priority if you want to see results. The best way to guarantee you spend your time wisely and be successful is to plan ahead. It doesn’t make sense to wake up and then choose what you’ll do as this wastes time and productivity that you could spend elsewhere.

Use a planner to keep track of your time and manage your to-do list in the most effective way possible. You can use the traditional book planner, paper calendar, or find an app that better suits you. Regardless of the method you choose, make sure it’s one you can stick to and works for your needs.

Hold Yourself Accountable

If you struggle with self-discipline like so many do, it helps to find ways to hold yourself accountable so you’re guaranteed to complete your tasks. You can use a reward system and treat yourself to something once you’ve reached a small milestone. Whether it’s a special dessert or a spa day, you deserve to feel good about the progress you’re making.

You can also hold yourself accountable by talking to a friend or family member about your goals. Telling other people your plans usually pushes you to work harder so you can prove yourself. On top of that, it’s a good way for your loved ones to show their support and check in on you to make sure you’re on track.

It’s important to acknowledge your progress, no matter how small it might seem. You don’t need to celebrate only after you’ve reached your end goal. If anything, you need to celebrate the small victories to keep your motivation strong and see your goal to the end.

Your Turn

Learning how to measure and track your progress is a game-changer for achieving your goals. If you constantly feel stuck and don’t know what steps to take to get where you want to be, create a plan. From there, organize your time with a schedule, be specific about what you want to accomplish, and hold yourself accountable. How will you achieve your goals?