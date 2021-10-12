How To Master Your Money Mindset & Release Money Blocks: Lessons From The Holistic Wealth Podcast with Keisha Blair

Mastering your money mindset is a critical part of achieving holistic wealth and many experts now realize that teaching financial literacy without teaching money mindset mastery is a recipe for failure. On the Holistic Wealth podcast with Keisha Blair, we have had some amazing guests who have shared their own money mindset struggles, as well as tips and strategies to improve your money mindset and overcoming money blocks (including ancestral money blocks). We are so grateful for the luminaries, trailblazers and experts who have opened up about their personal money mindset stories as well as their personal financial identities, based on the Personal Financial Identities Framework and quiz, that I developed. I shared several strategies to improve your money mindset in my viral article, “My Husband Died At Age 34. Here Are 40 Life Lessons I Learned From It“, now viewed by more than 50 million people globally, as well as in my book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness. That First Edition of Holistic Wealth has been updated and expanded and will be released on International Women’s Day on March 8th 2022. It’s entitled Holistic Wealth: 36 Life Lessons To Help You Recover from Disruption, Find Your Life Purpose and Achieve Financial Freedom (with foreward written by iconic Actress Kelly Rutherford). The second edition also explores themes on mastering your money mindset and overcoming money blocks (including ancestral money blocks).

What Is a Money Mindset & How Is It Formed?

Your money mindset is your set of money beliefs, and values that are usually subconscious. Its the way you approach earning, saving, spending, investing, your generosity and sharing in life. Your financial habits are rooted in your money mindset. Feelings of security, scarcity, uncertainty, victimhood, or abundance is rooted in your money mindset. All the messages we’ve internalized from our ancestors, parents, friends and spouses are all part of our money mindset. Ancestral money blocks, are essentially false beliefs about money passed down from your ancestors, that prevent you from achieving financial success. This includes a scarcity vs abundance mindset. This is part of the reason I developed the Personal Financial Identities Framework and quiz to help you master your money mindset, and release money blocks.

In my book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness, I outlined several money blocks that serve to block financial abundance and success. One of the major blocks to financial freedom is our money mindset. In Holistic Wealth, I also discussed the scarcity mindset vs. the holistic wealth mindset and the law of abundance. The book outlines the major money blocks to financial freedom.

Here are 3 episodes of the Holistic Wealth podcast with Keisha Blair that will help you to master your money mindset and release money blocks:

Harness the Power of Your Subconscious Mind to Release Money Blocks, Including Ancestral Money Blocks with Jena-Sophia

On season two of the Holistic Wealth Podcast with Keisha Blair, in episode 29, I spoke with Jena-Sophia, Subconscious Specialist about healing ancestral money blocks. Jena-Sophia is a world-renowned subconscious specialist and healer who has worked with celebrities, Fortune 500 CEOs, athletes and high-performers. In this episode we talked about the subconscious mind to release money blocks and heal your money mindset. According to Jena-Sophia: “on a very energetic level, we are all connected to our ancestors”.

“The same eggs for example, that were in your mother’s womb, she was holding that life before you came. So you are actually absorbing the traumas, the perceptions and the programs and patterns that came before you. So a really great place to start to try to figure out your ancestral money blocks is looking back at what your parents or caregivers, were saying about money. What was the generation before that saying about money and really looking at the lineage of how money was talked about and related to how much you felt worthy of what you thought you could and couldn’t do”.

How The Subconscious Mind Works

In order to fully understand how your money money mindset is formed, as well as these ancestral money blocks are passed down, it’s useful to understand how the subconscious mind works. According to Jena-Sophia, if you think of an iceberg, and think about the very tip of the iceberg that you can actually see, as being the conscious part of you – which is about 5%. Then there’s this huge iceberg underneath: the subconscious, which is all your patterns and programs, and things you’ve picked up from society, from parental programming, all of these things are creating a perception of what you can and cannot do. So between the third trimester, to the age of seven, our subconscious mind is being solidified. Tune in to listen to the full episode of the Holistic Wealth podcast with Keisha Blair by clicking the link above.

2. How To Deal With Money Blocks, Including Money Mindset with Polly Alexandre

Polly Alexandre shared her expertise on how to improve your money mindset, release money blocks (including ancestral money blocks) and manifest money to have breakthroughs in your personal finances. As a certiﬁed Master Coach, an Advanced Theta Healer, Polly uses her extensive transformational coaching experience & intuitive healing abilities with 15 years of experience as an entrepreneur. Through working on her own money story, Polly went from being a chronic underearner & a story of never enough money, to being a multi-six ﬁgure entrepreneur who recently celebrated her ﬁrst six-ﬁgure month. As Polly stated on the podcast: “I believe that money just mirrors our relationship to ourselves and to life. So its a really good signpost as to what is going on inside and with how we view the world“.

Polly went on to elaborate the she grew up with negative messages about money because her parents grew up in the war in the UK, so there was a lot of scarcity and ration during that period. Polly’s mother was actually in her mother’s womb during World War II, and during the airstrikes and they were in air raid shelters, sheltering from the bombs, so she would have absorbed her mother’s fears. This was in the 1940s in the UK, during World War II. Polly went on a healing journey and started learning about her ancestors’ experiences, choices and patterns – especially as it relates to money and their money mindset and beliefs (including money blocks) – which essentially stemmed from World War II and the level of scarcity that prevailed in a war torn country.

3. Manifesting Financial Abundance and Wealth with Hypnotherapist, Wendi Friesen

On the Holistic Wealth Podcast, I had the opportunity to interview Wendi Friesen, a worldwide leader in creating rapid change for life’s difficult problems, on how to manifest financial abundance and wealth. This was truly an exciting episode, because in my book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness, I discussed the Law of Abundance, as one of the governing laws of holistic wealth. I also discussed taking measured risks in my book Holistic Wealth, and it’s part of the Holistic Wealth MindsetTM that I developed – which is part of a positive money mindset.

That mindset is truly groundbreaking in terms of achieving your dreams. As Wendi stated on the podcast, “if you have a (money) mindset that you’re not worthy – you will make mistakes, and lose your confidence”. Wendi shared countless lessons on manifesting wealth and abundance that complimented the lessons I shared in my book Holistic Wealth. As a flat broke single mother of two, with no resources, money, help or partners, Wendi created a multi-million dollar transformation business.

The Energy of Money and Limiting Beliefs

Yes, money has ENERGY. If you believed negative money messages that you were told about nothing ever comes easy, life is hard, and that money doesn’t buy happiness, then you may have some limiting beliefs which impacts your money mindset. As Wendi stated on the podcast “when you imagine yourself there, at some point in the future – on your future timeline, achieving your goals, it creates a memory in your brain”. On the Holistic Wealth podcast Wendi shared tips on how to manifest financial abundance and wealth, such as how to release the blocks to success, identifying what your “money wall” is and feel the freedom of breaking through limits, how to find the part of you that continues to sabotage your success, how to explore your future timeline to find out how your mind really projects your future, plus the simple, yet powerful process to eliminate negativity, release old limiting beliefs and replace them with solid, powerful beliefs. You can also use this process for many of your inner conflicts and emotional blocks. Click the link above to listen to the full episode of the Holistic Wealth podcast with Keisha Blair.

Master Your Money Mindset, Release Money Blocks and Make Your Money Habits Stick

If you want to make good money habits stick and master your money mindset (including releasing old money blocks), check out the updated and expanded version of Holistic Wealth, entitled Holistic Wealth: 36 Life Lessons To Help You Recover From Disruption, Find Your Life Purpose and Achieve Financial Freedom, which is now available for pre-order. This book will help you to master your money mindset and get rid of old money blocks and achieve your goals of financial freedom. You can become successful – and once you believe you can – YOU WILL.