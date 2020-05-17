How to Master Your Mind When Thoughts Provoke Feelings

As a self-management practice, thoughts management is a strategy to stabilize our emotions, how we feel, and how we act. It is a fact that often times, we think negative, or positive and all those thoughts unspoken runs through our minds.

Thoughts provoke feelings, positive or negative. Positive feelings are what makes us feel good about ourselves, and even to be productive in our places of work. Negative feelings are harmful, and leads to self-criticism, doubts, and fear.

So, how can you master your mind when thoughts provoke feelings?

As said, thoughts lead to feelings, and feelings lead to action. First, identify what thoughts are causing you feel the way you feel. “I think he’s ignoring me” is a random thought that sometimes can cross your mind. If you give it some attention and energy, you will end up finding all the reasons to justify that he is actually ignoring you yet in the real sense might have been solved by a text message.

Know how to perceive social media and change

In this digital age of inventions and technology, social media can be helpful and at the same time destructive depending on how you take it. “She is not liking my posts anymore” is a provoking thought that can lead you to avenge by not liking her posts as well. In this case, you need to be real in the way you perceive, what if she has been busy? What if she has not seen my posts? You can overcome negative thinking by thinking more of options and possibilities.

Recognize that thoughts are not necessarily facts

If you live by this principle, then you will overcome negative thoughts more easily. This can be something that just popped up in your mind, or you have just seen something and some thoughts run through your mind. In this scenario, interrogate your thoughts without stressing your mind.

Move away from the things that negatively affect your thoughts

If the things that give you negative feelings or thoughts are the things that you can move away from, then it’s the best practice to do so. If it’s any kind of politics, whether in the work place, or at home, train yourself to avoid them as possible as you can, or to accept that people will always have a different opinion from yours.

Move away from the screens when necessary

Sometimes the mind needs some tranquility. If you have spent more time on the phone and you feel uncomfortable with the provoking situations that you have come across, it is important to keep the phone away, screens shut, and reflect on the positive way of dealing with issues that are affecting your thinking.

Accept the wrongs

Sometimes we become yoked thinking bad about our colleagues at work because of the wrongs that we do not want to accept. Instead of rallying your negative emotions that would be destructive in the long run, it is important to accept, and take control of them.

In conclusion, taking control of your thoughts is essential for self-improvement. It is worth noting that, you cannot consistently act in a way inconsistent to what you think about yourself, and so, it is a worthwhile course to master your mind, thoughts, and feelings.