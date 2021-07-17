HOW TO MASTER VIRTUAL PUBLIC SPEAKING

With the world changing rapidly, our tools for communication have also changed. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have become more dependent on virtual modalities than ever before. From office meetings and corporate events, to webinars and college graduations; all major events that used to occur physically are now conducted online. Therefore, we are propelled to speak virtually and master the craft of effective virtual public speaking.

Here are a few ways to ace your virtual public speaking:

Befriend your camera: For delivering an impactful speech or addressing an audience virtually, you must first befriend your camera. A plethora of people are screen-conscious and many also fear facing the camera. The only way to cast out that fear is by getting camera-friendly. Explore various angles to assess what suits you best. In addition, try recording a video of yourself every single day, so that you know how you may appear to others.

For delivering an impactful speech or addressing an audience virtually, you must first befriend your camera. A plethora of people are screen-conscious and many also fear facing the camera. The only way to cast out that fear is by getting camera-friendly. Explore various angles to assess what suits you best. In addition, try recording a video of yourself every single day, so that you know how you may appear to others. Integrate Dynamism: Listening to lengthy virtual speeches with no dynamism can seem extremely monotonous and boringto your audience. To withhold the attention, incorporate interesting visuals like videos, slideshows, pictures and presentations. You can also include activities that require the participation of your audience. Engagement is a pivotal aspect of virtual public speaking. In order for you to receive a desirable response from your audience, try to avoid the crime of monotony.

Listening to lengthy virtual speeches with no dynamism can seem extremely monotonous and boringto your audience. To withhold the attention, incorporate interesting visuals like videos, slideshows, pictures and presentations. You can also include activities that require the participation of your audience. Engagement is a pivotal aspect of virtual public speaking. In order for you to receive a desirable response from your audience, try to avoid the crime of monotony. Establish clarity on your objective: Being clear with your objective is paramount. With any speech that you want to deliver online, set clear agendas. Re-visit the purpose of your speech and what you’d like to achieve out of the delivery. Establishing clarity on your core intent and objective helps in keeping your speech succinct and to the point; yielding effective results.

Being clear with your objective is paramount. With any speech that you want to deliver online, set clear agendas. Re-visit the purpose of your speech and what you’d like to achieve out of the delivery. Establishing clarity on your core intent and objective helps in keeping your speech succinct and to the point; yielding effective results. Study your subject material scrupulously: Acquiring necessary knowledge about the topic of your speech can totally elevate your confidence quotient. You are much likely to exude confidence and deliver an impactful speech, if you have the conviction in what you are saying. Therefore, studying your subject material can give you an upper hand when it comes to public speaking, both physically and virtually.

Acquiring necessary knowledge about the topic of your speech can totally elevate your confidence quotient. You are much likely to exude confidence and deliver an impactful speech, if you have the conviction in what you are saying. Therefore, studying your subject material can give you an upper hand when it comes to public speaking, both physically and virtually. Pay attention to your non-verbal cues: According to a study conducted by the pioneering researcher of body language – Albert Mehrabian, the impact of our communicated message is 7 percent verbal, 55 percent non-verbal and 38 percent vocal. Which means that humans communicate both intentionally and unintentionally through non-verbal cues such as body language, facial expressions, personal image, gestures and eye contact. When speaking online, our non-verbal cues play a very significant role. Onemust use the right gestures along with a composed and well managed body language. Pay attention to your non-verbal cues that are visible through your screen. From the colours that you choose to wear, to the accessories and the style you choose, your image, which is non-verbal can also have an impact.

Tenzin Chodon

Writer, Talk Show Host, TEDx Speaker, International Executive Coach