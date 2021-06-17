Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Market Your Business on Instagram

Justin Shimoon discusses how you can utilize Instagram to market your business.

The creation of Instagram revolutionized the art of sharing photos online. In a single month, at least 1.16 billion users are active on the website. Building an influential brand on Instagram requires a lot of hard work and innovation, but can pay off in spades.  Here are some essential tips to follow when marketing a business on Instagram.

Create a business profile immediately

The first marketing step should always be creating an account that has Instagram’s business features. In case the current profile is personal, switching it to business is easy. To get started with the business profile, head to the settings sections and select “Switch to Business Profile.” One of the benefits of having a business account is that clients can get business contacts from the page. Therefore, businesses can communicate with their clients directly on Instagram.

With some free features, businesses can monitor their metrics and understand their audience better.

Use Sponsored Ads

The majority of the businesses that are successful on Instagram make use of ads. The platform allows companies to control the amount of money they spend on each ad, which can enable a business to reach its audience in a unique and fantastic way. Before sponsoring a post, the followers on that account are the only ones who have access to your updates. The sponsored ads need to be engaging so that new clients can take an interest in the products being advertised.

Instagram stories are also helpful

For a business that needs to generate leads, Instagram Stories are integral. The stories appear in the form of a slideshow and are live for 24 hours. However, there is also an option of saving the stories for later viewing. The importance of Instagram Stories to businesses is that they are displayed at the top of the timelines where most consumers spend their time. Different kinds of content can be posted using an Instagram Story, such as photos, videos, and Boomerangs that can engage the audience in multiple ways.

In recent years, Instagram has dominated the internet world.  Businesses need to prioritize Instagram if they want their internet presence to expand.

Justin Shimoon, Founder and CEO

Justin Shimoon is currently the founder and CEO of AffinityClick, the developers of the private and encrypted mobile communication application used around the world, Hushed. Justin has always been influenced by his entrepreneurial spirit. He began his first company in 2000, Sitebrand that offered solutions to online marketing initiatives. Justin’s goal in creating new companies with different technology is to build solutions based on the needs of the consumer. Justin Shimoon graduated from Carleton University located in Ontario with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in Computer Systems Networking and Communications and from there, he went on to start his first company, Sitebrand. When he was beginning the startup, he managed to raise almost five million dollars in funding. Once the success of Sitebrand took off, it was acquired by Cactus Commerce. Due to Justin’s extensive skills in both leadership and managing a startup, he learned how to utilize those skills in creating success within AffinityClick. His understanding of what users want in an application is what helps the Hushed app grow to where it is today. Along with his heavy involvement in his own company and the VOIP industry, he is very passionate about other technology such as artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

